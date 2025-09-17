Gargash strikes in Israel to cause a “political earthquake” in the Middle East





Dr. Anwar Garagash, the diplomatic advisor to President Sheikh Muhammad, has left in Israel because of its recent wars in the region due to the human suffering it caused.

He said that “two bloody years” led to a “geopolitical earthquake” that still reveals, adding that the unified Arab project “is still absent.”

“The Israeli wars, militia adventures, and regional crises have restored the political map for two bloody years,” said Dr. Gargash on social media. “The human suffering and the repercussions of the geopolitical earthquake are still revealing, while the comprehensive Arab project for stability maintains sovereignty, dignity and the future absent.

“It seems as if the message is that each party should only focus on its fate.”

Growing tension

His comments come amid increasing tension in the Gulf after Israel's military strike on Doha last week.

The Israeli army launched a strike on the capital of Qatar in an attempt to assassinate Hamas leaders, which led to an international condemnation. The armed group said that senior officials survived the attack, but five of its members were killed. A member of the Qatari Security Force also died.

Haman, the son of the chief negotiator in Hamas, Khalil Al -Haya, was killed, along with his office manager, Jihad Labad, and the guards of the personalities Ahmed Mamlouk, Abdullah Abdoud and Moumen Hasun.

Benjamin Netanyahu challenged Israel a global condemnation of the attack and Qatar warned last week against the expulsion of Hamas officials from the country or “bringing them to justice.” “If you do not do that, we will do,” he added.

However, the Gulf Cooperation Council presented the unit presentation on Monday at a summit in Doha, where Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and President of the Presidential Court, led the UAE delegation.

The Emirati delegation stressed the importance of supporting international law and respecting the sovereignty of the state “as a means of deterring Israel and achieving peace.” He also stressed that Qatar is not alone and that the voice of the United Arab and Islamic countries should lead to change, according to WAM.

“The position of the United Arab Emirates with Qatar's sisterly situation is initial and stems from the common amount that unites the Arab Gulf states over decades and crises,” said Dr. Gargash on X. “The Gulf and Arab Islamic summits in Doha confirmed that Qatar does not stand alone, and that the treacherous Israeli aggression raises our solidarity, and confirms that the jungle law will not rule international behavior.”

Consistent

On Friday, the United Arab Emirates, Deputy Ambassador of Israel, called for David Haddi Horlde to condemn the country's attack strongly against Qatar and Mr. Netanyahu's observations.

Reem Al -Hashmi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, criticized the anti -Mr. Netanyahu statements and said that the attack on Doha was a flagrant breach of the Qatari sovereignty, in addition to a serious attack on international law and the United Nations Charter.

President Sheikh Muhammad met Sheikh Tarim, the Emir of Qatar, in Doha. They discussed strong relations between their countries and the Israeli aggression.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed affirmed the solidarity of the UAE with Qatar and his fixed support for all measures taken to protect its sovereignty, regional integrity and the safety of its people.

He stressed that the attack was a violation of Qatar's sovereignty and warned that such measures threaten regional security. Sheikh Muhammad also praised the efforts of Sheikh Tarim to promote peace and stability in the region.

