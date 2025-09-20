



Open this image at the exhibition:

Afghan women carry bags of relief aid while they are walking in the past temporary tents that were held in the wake of an earthquake in the village of Mazar Dara in the Nurgal region, Connar Province.

The disaster news quickly spread: 6.0 MA's East County County struck. In these coherent societies tightly, people are close to relatives and neighbors. Almost immediately on August 31, updates came out on mobile phones, WhatsApp groups and social media, especially Facebook. Even the mosque's loudspeakers, which are usually used to call for prayer, were used to exchange information.

The Perert Center was the Nurgal County, home to 28,000 people. Sayed Khan, 51, who is the leader of the local community, said among the first respondents, the people of the surrounding hills who usually come to the area to make money.

“Within a few minutes, I managed to organize the initial tools such as drivers, selection and vehicles,” he said. “Soon I was surrounded by many young people, and we moved together about the affected areas.”

In the days after this, the natural disaster – which killed 2,205, according to the Taliban government spokesman, Hamadallah Firat, occupied thousands of others – the headlines of international newspapers. The Taliban appealed to assistance from the international community. Little arrived.

The earthquake showed that a new dynamic may appear from the void of aid resulting from the west to participate with the country. The Afghans, who relied on external assistance for more than two decades, are now dependent on their societies alive, along with the help of China and Russia, who are the few countries that have kept their embassies open in Kabul since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

After the earthquake, the United Nations issued an urgent appeal for approximately 140 million US dollars; It raised about $ 40 million, with Ottawa contributed $ 3 million. The World Health Organization also transmitted an atmosphere in 35 tons of medicine. The United States, which gave us $ 55 million after the 2022 earthquake in Afghanistan, did not donate anything.

Open this image at the exhibition:

Taliban security officials sit on bags of relief aid saved next to the official vehicles of the United Nations.

In contrast, China has pledged 50 million yuan ($ 9 million) to help emergency, with the first shipment of tents, blankets and other necessities that reach Kabul last Sunday. Russia also provided humanitarian assistance: based on the orders of the emergency positions, Alexander Cornko, a plane that left Chukovsky airport carrying 20 tons of food supplies.

Ahmed Ali Babakhil, who leads the emergency response team at the Rehabilitation Organization in Afghanistan and the Women's Education Organization, which receives funding from Qatar, said that the decline in aid has a direct impact on the normal life of Afghans.

“We cannot compare the flow of assistance with previous years,” he said. Before 2021, the United States was the largest donor, contributing about 78 percent of aid. In July, the USAID Agency (USAID) was canceled. The public health system in Afghanistan is about to collapse, as many doctors and health professionals have escaped from the country for fear of their lives after the west of the west.

Afghans have learned more dependent on each other.

Konar Jabali, remotely and poor even with Afghan standards. Its forests are dense, and the numerous rivers, which nourish the Kabul River flowing south to Pakistan, are natural obstacles. Mr. Khan said that the rescue teams went for six hours to reach the most distant villages, which were cut due to the falling rocks. The opening trends were another danger.

He said: “We did not waste a minute.” “We started rescue operations in that particular morning, regardless of what we have.”

Open this image at the exhibition:

An Afghan boy stands wounded near damaged houses after receiving first aid.

Open this image at the exhibition:

Adam Khan, a 67 -year -old farmer, views damaged walls at his home after the earthquake.

By the next day, Taliban officials had arrived from the surrounding provinces in Nanghaar, Laagan and Norstan. The country's Ministry of Defense published X that helicopters have made 155 flights over 72 hours, which led to an atmosphere of more than 2000 people from affected areas and the provision of emergency groups and food supplies. The National Disaster Authority in Afghanistan, which has branches in all 34 provinces, also mobilized a representative of the organization that its warehouse contains first aid groups, blankets and tents, although supplies were insufficient due to low international aid.

Among the survivors of the 70 -year -old earthquake, like many Afghans, has only one name. Rescuers arrived at her home in the Shukai area of ​​Konar several hours after the earthquake. Until then, she had listened without power and power to the cries of her sons, daughters and grandchildren, who were trapped under the debris of clay, stone and wood.

Open this image at the exhibition:

A woman cooks bread outside her following home

“My whole life has been shattered in the blink of an eye. I accepted it like the leadership of the Lord Almighty,” she said.

She managed to seize one of the hands of her grandson and withdrawing him.

“I will never forget those moments,” said Ningara. “When they called from the rubble, I couldn't help them.” 35 family members were lost when their house collapsed. Now it gave the burden of caring for the surviving relatives alive.

Ajab, 39, who is another resident in Shukai, said that she was with her five children and her extended family when their house was built on a hill, on their head. The rescuers helped volunteers out, but three of its ten relatives survived.

Its call is simple. “If anyone can help, please rebuild me on flat ground. I cannot return to where I lost my loved ones, she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theglobeandmail.com/world/article-trickle-of-earthquake-relief-from-the-west-shows-a-new-foreign-aid/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos