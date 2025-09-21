



Two strong earthquakes were struck from the southern Sandwich Islands on Saturday, when they reached 5.2 and 5.1 in force, according to the United States geological survey (USGs).

The earthquake, which has a size of 5.1 in size at a depth of 29 kilometers or about 18 miles, while the 5.2 -magnitude earthquake at a shallow depth of 10 km, is slightly more than 6 miles.

The region consists of 22 volcanic islands sitting in the southern Atlantic Ocean near Antarctica, a British region abroad.

Why do it matter

The last earthquakes near the southern Sandwich Islands highlighted the important seismic risks along the world's most active rift lines.

This region is located at the intersection of the main tectonic boundaries, which is famous for generating strong earthquakes and volcanic activity.

What do you know

On Saturday, earthquakes struck the area that forms part of the southern sandwich trench, an active starting area where the South American plate is close to the small southern sandwiches, causing a single plate under the other. This tectonic process is responsible for repeated seismic events in the region.

There were no immediate reports on damage or injuries because the area is not inhabited by humans.

According to USGs, the area regularly faces earthquakes that measure the size of 6.0 and above.

Similar tectonic settings along the Aleutian and Kamchatka areas have produced both the main earthquakes and volcanic eruptions in recent months.

An earthquake of 5.1 steps struck the Aleotic Series in Alaska on August 26, and shook an earthquake of 8.8 degrees from the Peninsula of Camshatka on July 29, prompting the Klotchifkkoan volcano and warning a volcano in the Pacific Volcano.

During the past month, the growing seismic activity was documented along several major rift areas that extend to the southern hemisphere. On August 21, USGs reported a 7.5 -magnitude earthquake in Drake, located between South America and Southern Warbout. This event was followed by a 5.1-magnitede shit after about an hour.

The United States's geological survey reported a strong earthquake near the southern Sandwich Islands on September 20. The United States's geological survey reported strong earthquakes near the southern Sandwich Islands on September 20.

“The sandwich plate is a small piece of the young oceanic cortex, and it forms 300 kilometers of the regular plate of the regular plate of the regular plate. Carrots, which were formed along the volcanic arc of the integration area,” Singapore, Dr. Judith Hobard, the Earth Observatory in Singapore, Singapore, said in the 2021 report on seismic activity in the region.

What happens after that?

Since the final tremors are common after earthquakes, geological monitoring agencies, such as USGs, are expected to continue to track seismic and volcanic activity in the region to obtain signs of persistent risks.

Regional authorities and international monitoring stations will issue alerts if the tsunami risk develops as a result of these earthquakes.

