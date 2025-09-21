



Santiago Bernabeu was full of emotion on Saturday evening, as Abdel Rarah, Ohida, who is 16 years old, as a Moroccan fan who almost lost his entire family in the 2023 earthquake in Morocco, on the field to take the celebration kick before Real Madrid collided with Espanyol. The teenager in the Madrid clothes room

Real Madrid confirmed in a statement on Saturday that “abdrahim ouhida took a festive start for Real Madrid against Espanyol in Bernabeu.

“16 -year -old Moroccan lost his parents and two sisters found in the devastating earthquake that struck his country in September 2023.”

The tragedy of the teenager, who shook hearts around the world, has been met with extraordinary support from the football community.

Cut the image from a video of how the teenager notes in the Madrid shirt in 2023

This week, Ohida finally realized one of his greatest dreams: a visit to Bernabeu to see his idols.

The club detailed the journey of the young fans, and exchanged that “on Tuesday, he watched the Champions League match against Olympic de Marseille live and then met his picture with his idols.

“He also visited Real Madrid and Bernabeu.”

The emotional tribute was crowned with what the club described as “the most exciting moment: the start of the festive match against Espanyol.”

The Bernabeu crowd responded with a loud applause like Ouhida, wearing the distinctive white color in Madrid, on the field.

Punk online reports that Madrid is leading 2-0 in the ongoing game with goals from Eder Militao and Kylian Mbappe in the 22nd and 47th minute, respectively.

The number of dead people called reports, which is called the bloodiest earthquake in Morocco for more than six decades, has increased to more than 2700.

The search teams at the time from Spain, Britain and Qatar joined the Moroccan rescue efforts after a 6.8 -sized earthquake struck in September, in the Upper Atlas Mountains, with a mile of 72 km (45 miles) southwest of Marrakech.

The government news agency reported that the death toll had risen to 2681 with 2,501 people.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://punchng.com/photos-real-madrid-honour-young-moroccan-fan-who-lost-family-in-2023-earthquake/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos