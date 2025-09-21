Only 10 % of the earthquake energy shake the ground. This is what the rest does.





At the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Laboratory, a team of geophysical scientists created “laboratory earthquakes”, a series of mini -selected versions of real earthquakes to see where all this destructive energy is going on and what it does. If you think everything is absorbed on the ground, it is rupture, or the human -made infrastructure collapses, then you are wrong.

According to their studies published in AGU Advances, only about 10 percent of the earthquake energy actually causes the shake that sends us diving under offices and doors frames. Most of them, somewhere between 68 percent and 98 percent, just cook the surrounding rocks, generating heat in the rift line. Less than 1 percent is spent on dramatic things such as breaking rocks and creating new surfaces.

To find out, the researchers mainly re -created the Earth's crust. It is based on granite and mixed in magnetic molecules to track temperature changes. Then they pressed everything under the pressure that mimics the earthquake layer, which is the area full of errors in which earthquakes are born.

Daniel Ortega Aroo, one of the authors of the study, says that his team's work indicates that the rocks have a “memory” of previous deformities, and that memory changes how to break it. Like humans in treatment, rocks remember their shock and change their behavior.

The goal of the research is to isolate the main physical processes behind every earthquake. Hope is that any acquired knowledge will help improve the prediction models of the earthquake and may determine the areas that sit on the rift lines ready for pop.

