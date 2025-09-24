



Erbil (Kurdistan 24) – In a period of intense seismic activity and anxiety, Torke was shaken by at least 100 earthquakes of different sizes in only six hours on Monday morning, with the vast majority of tremors that were concentrated in one area in the northwest of the country. The uncomfortable group of earthquakes, which rocked and felt through multiple cities, placed the nation on the edge of the abyss, which sparked painful memories of the devastating “disaster of the century” that struck southern Torke and Northern Syria in February 2023.

According to a detailed report issued by the Disaster and Emergency Authority in Türkiye (AFAD), a series of earthquakes occurred between 2:05 am and 8:33 am on Monday, September 22. While the tremors were geographically wide, as the focal point in the focal events was probably – up to 82 percent of the activity – 82 ° C. Record.

The seismic group included a number of moderate and light tremors that were important enough for the local population to feel and to demand an immediate response from the authorities. One of the strongest earthquakes in Swarm, a large height of 4.9, focused on Sındırgı, as mentioned by the state -run TRT Haber.

The information published on AFAD on AFAD indicated that this large tremor occurred at a relatively shallow depth of only 7 kilometers, a factor that can often amplify shaking on the surface. Later, AFAD data was also listed an earthquake of 4.5 sizer at Sındırgı at 12:02 pm.

The strongest earthquake was recorded in a six -hour period, however, it happened abroad. At 4:19 am, a height of 4.8 Aegean beaten, with a highlight of wide and complex tectonic activity that affects the wider area. Outside the main squadron in Balıksir, AFAD also recorded earthquakes in the Mediterranean region and in several other cities.

The earthquake shook 3.3 South Hatay, a province that has suffered catastrophic damage in the 2023 disaster, and an earthquake 4.0 was recorded in Colo, in Konia Province.

In the wake of the 4.9 earthquake in Sındırgı, the ruler of Balıkesir, ̇smail ustaoğlu, quickly moved to the audience and confirm that the emergency response teams were on the ground. In a statement posted on his account on social media, Governor Ustağlu announced that there are “no negative incidents” to report.

“After an earthquake 4.9 that happened in our Sındırgı region, all the teams of our relevant institutions started and continue to work,” he said. “There are currently no negative incidents. There were no negative reports received by the Emergency Communication Center 112.” He concluded his message with prayer: “May God protect our country and our nation from disasters.”

The uncompromising caliphate of the tremors in Sındırgı is a clear indication of what seismologists indicate as an earthquake swarm – a series of seismic events collected in a specific area over a relatively short period, without a clear major fragility.

The detailed record of the last 100 earthquakes published by AFAD provides a vital time schedule for this activity. In the hours that followed the rated tremors, the Sındırgı region was exposed to a continuous series of subsequent tremors and smaller earthquakes, with limits ranging from 1.1 to 3.7 noticeable.

These earthquakes occurred at shallow depths, most of which are about 7 kilometers away, which is a distinctive advantage of seismic swimming that placed the local population at maximum alert.

Although there are no reports of severe damage or losses on Monday, the huge number and frequency of earthquakes are a strong and worrying reminder of the severe weakness of türkiye of seismic risks. The country is located on many major rift lines, most notably the Northern Anatolia error and the East Anatolia error, making it one of the most active earthquake areas in the world.

The memory of February 2023 earthquakes is still raw and a deep shock to the entire nation. Two huge earthquakes, with sizes of 7.8 and 7.5, were struck southern Türkiye and northwestern Syria in a rapid sequence, which led to one of the most bloody natural disasters in modern history in the region.

More than 55,000 people were killed and more than 107,000 were wounded in what was called the “Century Disaster” quickly. The event revealed the critical weaknesses in building buildings and responding to emergency situations, the process of recovery and long and arduous reconstruction are still continuing in the affected provinces.

For Balıksir residents and other areas affected by seismic swimming on Monday, constant shake is more than just a physical phenomenon; It is a source of deep psychological stress. All tremors, regardless of how small they are, bearing the fear of a larger and more destructive event.

As AFAD and other emergency services continue to monitor the situation and conduct field assessments, the Türkiye residents again face the strong and unpredictable nature of the Earth under their feet, hoping that this swarm of seismic activity will pass without an escalation to a greater disaster.

The nation's exposure to such events in the past led to an important international humanitarian response, as the Kurdistan region plays a significantly prominent role in the aftermath of catastrophic earthquakes for 2023.

In the wake of the direct disaster, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Government (KRG) was Mazour Barzani, the first leader to send rescue and relief teams from the Ministry of Health and the Barzani Charitable Foundation (BCF) to help in Torke and Syria, a move that was widely and interested in accreditation.

BCF, which was established by Prime Minister Barzani in 2005, became a decisive lifeline, especially in difficult and isolated areas in northwestern Syria.

It was a convoy of twelve BCF trucks, loaded with 250 tons of basic aid including medical groups, stoves, heating stoves, and blankets, the first international assistance to reach the destroyed city of Jinderis in the Afrin region, which is an area of ​​80 percent of the city. This quick and effective response showed KRG's ability and commitment to humanitarian work outside its borders.

Upon the return of the Kurdish rescue and relief teams, Prime Minister Barzani personally welcomed the house at a special ceremony in Erbil. “I am here to welcome all of us and expand my heart appreciation.”

He praised their work as an example of the duty of the Kurdish people towards humanitarian assistance and a demonstration of the world, “We are a peace -loving people.” The Prime Minister also frame his mission in diplomatic terms, saying: “What she did go beyond research and rescue efforts; I have worked as ambassadors, carrying the goodwill of the Kurdish people.”

KRG rapid aid and great aid was deeply appreciated by the Turkish government and people. Memt Miflot Yakot, who was the Erbil General Torky Consul at that time, admitted with the help of KRG in an exclusive interview with Kurdistan24, saying that “the Turkish people will never forget this.” This feeling was frequent at the highest levels of the Turkish state, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, expressing his direct gratitude to President Masoud Barzani in a phone call in the wake of the disaster.

The solidarity shown by the Kurdistan region at the time of need in Torke emphasizes the deep historical and cultural relations between the two peoples.

Since the seismic squadron is once again highlighting the common geological reality in the region, it also restores the mind to common humanity and mutual support that defined the response to past tragedies, a spirit of cooperation that remains necessary in part of the world that the forces of nature often defined.

