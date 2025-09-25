



Experts say the earthquake in central Myanmar has discovered an ancient structure that may be part of the Royal Water Palace “.

The Conbiung family (1752 to 1885) – also known as the Third Burmese Empire – was the last Burma control breed (now Myanmar), which the British eventually overthrew. A modern natural disaster may give a rare view on the remains of the empire, or at least one remaining residue.

Again in March, an earthquake of 7.7 degrees revealed the presence of an old structure in the town of Tada-U, Myanmar. According to a translated report from the Ministry of Antiquities and the National Museum, some believe that the remains could have been part of the royal “water palace” of the Konbaung era.

Part of the archaeological site – a group of stairs – was originally discovered in 2009 while the locals were baking the brick. But the last earthquake caused the disclosure of more parts of the structure that were previously hidden under layers of soil. Exploration fossils began on April 9, led by Mandalaay branch in the Archeology Department. Researchers say additional ruins, including handrails, brick platforms, and a loud -in -size 18 -inch step, are now visible. According to the report, some of these features are similar to graphics from old palm leaves manuscripts called “Bora Baik”.

Historically, the water was a religious symbol in Myanmar culture, so water palaces were important places for rituals, the Antiquities Department and the National Museum reports. The water palace described in the palm of the palm leaves-was formulated by Minister Litoui Nahrata (a prominent minister during the Burmese Kingdom)-five large stairs and 18 to 20 attackers shaded with mango trees.

Although the possibility of finding a royal water palace is exciting, it is likely that the structure is more simple. Researchers suggest that the building may be a wooden headquarters, extends about 200 to 250 feet and a width of 200 feet. According to experts, the structure is similar to the Inwa Varkra Wooden and the SHWENDAW (Golden Palace) Monastery in Mandalay.

Some commentators criticize researchers who do not discover the temple when it was initially discovered in 2009. Because of the potential religious importance of the site and the lack of known known, the Department of Archeology in Myanmar will not be preserved and more research continues, and in the future, the structure will be preserved for public education.

