



In early 2025, the Greek island of Santorini was in the news due to huge earthquakes. The island was afflicted with more than 28,000 earthquakes in the period of weeks, as some reached 5.0. These earthquake swarms were particularly related to both residents and scientists because their origin was not known. Was they the result of tectonic transformations or volcanic activity?

A new study, published in nature, and finally has the answer. Thanks to the use of sensors with the help of a new model for Amnesty International, researchers were able to complete a geological analysis of earthquakes and found that the seismic event was the mistake of the nearby volcanoes and moving magma.

“Through international cooperation and a mixture of various geophysical methods, we were able to follow up on the development of the seismic crisis in the recent near time until we learn something about interacting between volcanoes,” GEOMAR's Geophysical scientist in GEOMAR said in a press statement. “This will help us improve the monitoring of both volcanoes in the future.”

What caused Santorini earthquakes?

Santorini is part of the Hellenic volcanic arc, an area often sees a high level of geological activity. Along with sitting over multiple rift areas, the island is also approaching Colombo, an active underwater volcano.

Although the main event occurred in 2025, the pieces were already placed in July 2024. At this time, the magma traveled up and settled in a shallow tank below Santorini. This has raised Santorini a few inches, which usually sits.

A few inches may not look much – and certainly it will not be noticeable for those who live there – but that was sufficient to start the reaction of a series of magma's flow that will lead to earthquakes 2025. With the continued height and shift under the island, seismic events in the region have become more frequent and more intense.

“The seismic activity was typical of the magma that ascends through the Earth’s crust. Migratory magma breaks rocks and form paths, which cause intense activity of the earthquake,” said Marius Iskeen, the geophysic scientist at the GFZ Helmholtz Center for Earth Sciences, in the press statement.

When the magma at the end of the tank moved, Santorini settled to its usual place, and the earthquakes retreated.

Volcanoes feed a hidden hydraulic system

The precise height and the fall of Santorini, which the research team noticed, revealed a formerly discovered hydraulic connection between the island and its adjacent volcanoes.

This discovery has become possible thanks to the innovative mixture of techniques and analyzes that scientists use to understand the Santorini seismic event. The researchers merged information from earthquake monitoring stations and underwater sensors located near Kolumbo, as well as the newly developed artificial intelligence model to help determine the location of earthquakes.

Using all these methods, the team was able to set what was happening in the actual time and rebuild what was happening in the actual time and with the fine details. What was revealed is that during Santorini earthquakes, about 300 million cubic meters of magma rose from the depth of the Earth's crust and settled about 4000 meters (about 13,000 feet) under the ocean bottom.

The researchers hope to continue to use advanced monitoring methods to understand more about earthquakes and the relationship between Santorini and volcanic landscapes.

