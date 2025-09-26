



On August 31, a powerful earthquake of 6.0 Eastern Afghanistan hit a catastrophic destruction throughout Konar, Laagman and Nangarhar, and the entire villages settle and affect more than 8,400 families.

One of the International Medicine Corporation employees is an assessment of the needs in Konar Province after the devastating earthquake.

The tremor was followed by more than 17 thin tremors, including three above 5.0, causing further destruction. The earthquakes were shallow (about 10 km below the surface), which increased its effects. In this field, homes are designed with clay clay that is not reinforced with steel or other powerful materials. The structures are strong enough to survive in daily circumstances, but often collapse during earthquakes and severe storms.

Several homes are built in this area in the mountains using unbeatable clay stamps, making them vulnerable to widespread damage to earthquakes and resulting landslides.

Thousands of homes and 21 health facilities were exposed to the provinces of Connar and Nangarhar immediately for damage or destroyed. Nearly 2000 people died, including hundreds of children, and more than 3,600 people were injured.

Many earthquake survivors live in temporary shelters, such as white tents in this picture, in camps such as these in Wadi in the Coachai Province, Connar Province.

The earthquake led to landslides that prevented access to many areas, leaving isolated communities and forcing families, who were afraid of more final tremors, to stay in the open air. Many survivors live in temporary shelters in the newly created camps in the Coacay and Jass areas in Konar Province.

Survivors also deal with the severe psychological effect of the catastrophe. Many children have been affected or separated from their families, and mental health care is necessary to help them and other survivors to deal with the emotional impact of the catastrophe.

The International Corporation of the International Medicine distributes clean water to the families affected by the earthquake in Konar Province.

“Verus International Medical in Afghanistan has worked for more than 40 years,” explains Ahmed Kasas, the international rural director in Viganistan. “We know these areas well and be able to move in difficult terrain to provide vital support, including mental health services, when societies need more than others. When the earthquake arrives, our emergency response teams responded immediately, as they reached societies affected by the requirements and life rescue services.”

International Medicine Corporate employees distribute winter and clean water groups at a distribution site in the village of Chalas.

The International Medical Corps has more than 22 years of experience in the province of Konar and active programs in Nangarhar. As usual, our teams are working with local partners, participating in coordination meetings to assess human needs in affected areas and respond accordingly.

Families affected by the earthquake receive winter groups and clean water in Chalas, which is a distance and difficult village in Chawkay.

We have distributed clean water, tents and winter tools – which include soap and warm clothes (socks, shawls, woolen jackets, shoes, gloves, and wool caps) – for families across the universe. We are also working closely with partners to assess the damage to water supply networks that may require repairs, ensure access to clean water and reduce the spread of diseases transmitted by water. According to assessments, nearly half of the societies affected by the earthquake suffers from a water crisis, while about two -thirds of the unsafe water sources are adopted.

International Medical Corps staff distributes tents, winter groups and drinking water at a distribution site in the village of Andar Lachak.

In line with our mission, we offer training to help build flexibility. We have trained dozens of health workers in the frontal lines in the first aid so that they can advise people who suffer from the huge loss they suffered, and to continue providing immediate and continuous mental health support.

International Medical Corps provides PFA training for health workers and emergency protection.

As we do in every state of emergency, the International Medicine Corps helps societies in the wake of this catastrophe and provide long -term assistance to help societies recover.

