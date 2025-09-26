



After a standard earthquake near Mount Renier, the researchers around Mount Baker continue to plan and prepare for volcanic activity.

Between July and August this year, René Mountain witnessed more than 1,300 earthquakes. Now, the United States's geological survey identifies a similar activity in Mount Baker.

The earthquake around Rainier broke the previous record in 2009. Scientists have confirmed that these events are normal for the active volcano and not a cause of concern.

“There was another swarm that the conclusion is that it is not magma, it is hot water inside the ground is pressure and injecting it into some new cracks and causing a group of small earthquakes,” said Nate Stevens, an staff of staff with the northern western earthquake network in the Pacific Ocean.

Seismic swarms around Renier are believed to be caused by water and heat moving under the shell over the magma room. The last eruption in Rainier was about 1000 years ago, and the volcano was monitored only since the late 1980s. Researchers are still learning about the volcanic cycle on Mount Renier.

Mount Rainier is the most dangerous volcano in the CASCADE mountain range, which poses the greatest risk of NISQULY River and cities such as Puyallup, Kent and Seattle. In whatcom, a smaller and quieter volcano sits with much lower earthquakes: Baker Mountain.

The risks of Mount Baker

Mount Rainier usually has about 10 earthquakes every month, while Mount Baker has only a couple every few years. According to Mary Ping, a geophysic scientist, a research at the Berkan Observatory for American Geological Survey, the biggest danger from Mount Baker is Lahars.

Lahars are fast -moving volcanic repercussions consisting of ash, water, rocks and other debris. The largest known rituals in Mount Baker for about 6,700 years. About 7.5 miles traveled to the bottom of the Noksack River and it was at least 325 feet, more than half of the height of the space needle.

Beyage is part of the team updating the risk evaluation in Mount Baker, using improved numerical models to better predict the flow of Lahars and estimate the amount of ash that may fall and where, given a volcanic event.

Modeling has been completed mostly. The next steps work with emergency managers to make them accessible to everyone.

“The purpose of this risk evaluation is to provide, in a more understanding language, the current understanding of the volcano so that emergency managers and planners can plan to respond to the potential volcanic explosion.”

In addition to improving the modeling of Mount Baker, making efforts to determine the low -frequency seismology that occurs in the volcano. Volcanic tectonic earthquakes-rapid events caused by sudden slide along the error and the release of high-frequency seismic energy-rare in Mount Baker. However, according to Stevens, the volcano produces more low-frequency-3-hertz volcanoes caused by rift movements caused by liquids in the deeper rift areas-more than the rest of the consecutive volcanoes.

By working with the Cascades Volcano Observatory, Stevens helps to distinguish between the forms of the wave created by iceotilities and low -frequency earthquakes. The distinction between these events helps researchers know when magma or gas wanders inside a volcano instead of the ice rivers that sit over it.

According to Benage, the goal is to review the evaluation with USGs by first or mid 2026.

However, there is nothing in the stone. The Trump administration has suggested the budget reduction by 38 % to USGs in the fiscal year 2026, targeting risk, water, wildlife monitoring programs specifically. USGS officials declined to comment on this in terms of his connection to Mount Baker Hazard.

“Preparing for disasters is a process of continuous improvement within our entire society,” said Matt Klein, Deputy Director of the Emergency Management Department in Watom Province, in an email.

According to all of the USGs research is crucial in helping to prepare and alleviate the volcanic accident and plan a volcanic accident in Jabal Baker.

Residents are encouraged to participate in emergency alerts, and prepare the Go GO group! And it is ready for two weeks and prepare within a year for any emergency situations that may arise.

“WhatsApp residents are citizens of citizens,” said. “It is really useful for the local population to participate in this and to be the eyes on the ground and that if you see anything to contact us because we cannot always be there.”

People who see or hint anything outside the ordinary in Mount Baker can connect to the seismic network, the volcano observatory, or divide the emergency management. Changes in the activity can range from a corrupt egg or a metal smell, or the appearance of a column or vaporization.

Not all changes or disturbances indicate the eruption. According to Benard, the monitoring stations are vital to detecting the changes that are not on the surface.

“There is nothing we can do to control these natural forces,” said Stevens. “The best thing we can do is monitor and prepare.”

Written by Margaret Bumgartner

