



When the Mendosino earthquake erupted off the California coast in 2024, the houses shook their foundations, sent a 3-inch tsunami race towards the beach and touched a wonderful scientific experience-in the server room at a local police station, from all places.

More than two years before the earthquake, scientists have installed a device called “Voice Sensation distributed” at the Arcata police station near the coast. The device launches the laser through the optical fiber cables that provide the station with the Internet service and senses how some of this optical laser or bending when it returns to its source.

Now, in a study published on Thursday in the Journal of Science, the researchers announced that they were able to use data from the optical fiber cable to “photograph” the Mendocino earthquake – in determining the size and location of the rupture.

The study shows how scientists can mainly convert optical fiber cables to earthquake measuring devices that restore detailed data on earthquakes at light speed. External scientists said that this rapid development technology can significantly improve early seismology systems, giving people more time to search for safety, and can be a key to predicting catastrophic earthquakes in the future, if possible.

“This is the first study that depicts the earthquake rupture of a large earthquake,” said James Atrolt, a geophysic scientist in the United States, and the first author of the new study. “This indicates that there is a possibility to improve early warning alerts with communications fibers.”

The study indicates that researchers can be able to express their equipment into vast networks of communications cables – used by Google, Amazon and AT & T, for example – to collect data where earthquake standards are scattered. Earthquake monitoring at the sea floor is especially expensive, and this may provide a more affordable option.

“The early earthquake can be improved tomorrow” if scientists are widely capable of broker to the current communication networks.

“There is no artistic obstacle there. This is what ATTTERHOLT study shows,” Prodsky said in an interview.

In the most far -long future, the use of this technique with optical cables can help researchers to determine whether some of the most disastrous earthquakes can be predicted.

Scientists have noticed interesting patterns on underwater areas in recent years before some of the largest earthquakes, such as the 2014-8.1 earthquake in Chile and the 2011 Tuoku earthquake in Japan, which touched the Fukushima nuclear disaster.

Each of these huge earthquakes preceded the so -called “slow slide” events, which slowly release their energy over a period of weeks or months, but do not cause a perception of humans.

Scientists are not sure of what they make of the style because there are only a few examples of it, seismic size 8.0 and above are rare and documented with in -depth monitoring.

If scientists can monitor seismic activity on communications networks, they will have a better opportunity to closely document these events and determine whether there is clear evidence of a pattern that can predict the catastrophe in the future.

“What we want to know is whether the errors are sliding slowly before they slide quickly,” said Braudsky. “We continue to see these hints from afar. What we really need is tools closely and personally.”

Prodsky said that it is not clear whether this large -ranging earthquake can be predicted, but the topic is the source of a lot of scientific debate, which can help this new optical fiber technology in stability.

The researchers follow seismic monitoring through optical fiber cables for a period of approximately. Prodsky said that this research shows that the federal government, the scientific community, and the providers of telecommunications must negotiate the arrival.

“There are legitimate concerns. They are concerned about anyone who adheres to a tool of very valuable assets for them. They are concerned about the damage to cables or someone listening to,” said Prodsky of telecommunications companies. “However, it is quite clear that it is the public safety interest to have these data, and therefore this is a problem that must be solved at the organizational level.”

Atroll said that optical fiber sensor technology will not replace traditional earthquake measuring devices, but it will complete the existing data and will be less expensive than installing seismic standards at the sea floor. The use of cables for seismic monitoring usually does not usually affect the basic purpose of data transmission.

Jiakuan Lee, assistant professor of geophysics and seismology at Houston University, who has not participated in this research, said there are technical obstacles to overcome them to use the sound sensor technology distributed abroad. Currently, technology can be used for about 90 miles.

He told me that similar technology is used in Iceland to record how magma moves in volcanoes.

“We used DAS to make early volcanic bangs,” he said. “It is now working. Iceland's meteorological office uses this technology to issue an early warning.”

Technology also helped reveal that the Mendosino earthquake was a rare earthquake “Supershear”, when the breaking of the error occurs faster than its seismic wave traveler. Attharlet said it was closer to a “fighter plane that exceeds the speed of sound” and produced a sound mutation.

The new research unexpectedly revealed the style in Mendosino and can provide new evidence for this phenomenon.

“We are not really the cause of some earthquakes and why do not some do,” said Atralet. “It can change the severity of the earthquake, although we do not fully understand that relationship either.”

