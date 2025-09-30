



Manila, the Philippines (AP) – Officials said a powerful earthquake abroad was 6.9 shook in the late Philippines on Tuesday, which destroyed stone buildings and concrete, which resulted in the injury of many people falling the debris and sending residents walking from their homes.

The earthquake focuses about 17 km (10 miles) northeast of Bugo, a coastal city of about 90,000 people, as the damaged concrete walls and a city fire station caused deep cracks on asphalt roads.

“We were in our barracks to retire for the day when the land began to shake and rush, but we stumbled on the ground because of the severe shaking,” Kanit told the Associated Press newspaper, adding that he and three other firefighters were subjected to lines and bruises.

Kanit said a concrete wall at the fire station had collapsed. He and his colleagues from the firefighters presented the first aid for at least three of the population, who were wounded by falling debris and collapsed walls, including an elderly man with head injuries who took to a nearby hospital, and added that more residents may have been probably injured due to severe shaking.

Hundreds of terrified population gathered in the dark in a herbal field near the fire station and refused to return home hours after the earthquake was hit in Bugo in Sibu Province. Kanit said that many commercial institutions were damaged and asphalt and concrete roads in which they had passed deep cracks, adding that an ancient Roman Catholic Church in the city of Danantay, near Bugo, was also damaged.

The governor of Sebo Pamela Parikotro said that an unspecified number of homes and hospital had been damaged in the city of Bugo, which was severely damaged and other places and that the emergency medical teams were deployed to treat the population who were installed and wounded. She said that the extent of damage and injuries will not know until the day.

“We are already sending a team of shocks there, doctors and nurses on the road,” Baricoto told DZMM Radio: “We need medicine, food and medical groups.”

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology issued a tsunami warning and advised people to stay away from the coasts in Cibo and in the provinces near Liete and Biliran because of the potential waves of up to 1 meter (3 feet).

Teresito Bacolcol, the institute's director, told AP that a tsunami warning was subsequently lifted without monitoring unusual waves.

The Central Philippine provinces were still recovering from a storm that struck on Friday, leaving at least 27 people often dumped due to drowning and falling, expelling power in the entire cities and towns and forcing tens of thousands of people.

The Philippines, one of the world's most disaster, is often exposed to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions because of its position on the “Fire Ring” in the Pacific Ocean, which is an arc of seismic errors around the ocean. The archipelago lacks about 20 hurricanes and storms every year.

