Dental: the Philippine earthquake.

A strong earthquake defeated the Philippines on Tuesday, killing dozens when the rescuers looked for the survivors of the collapsed buildings and villages damaged by the ground collapse on Sibu Island.

The 6.9 earthquake was hit late on Tuesday, when the residents who rush to the streets sent the walls and electricity generation lines collapsed.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology recorded nearly 800 tremors at Wednesday afternoon, including one size 6.

The authorities said that more tremors were expected, but decreased force. There was no tsunami threat.

At least 69 people were confirmed, and 150 people were injured, with hospitals near the earthquake center that is struggling to overcome it.

In the city of Bugo, disaster officials said the medical centers were sunken, prompting the Coast Guard to send a ship carrying doctors, nurses and supplies.

“We are evaluating the damage, and we are assessing the needs,” said President Ferdinand Marcos Junior.

Mariano Martinez, the mayor of San Rimigio, near the earthquake center, said the victims included children at the age of 12.

“Our first main problem is to find losses, identify people who need help,” Dzm Radio told Dzm Radio, warning that the outcome is likely to climb.

Open the image in the exhibition

A 6.9th earthquake was reported in the Philippines on Tuesday (the United States Geological Survey).

The deputy mayor of San Rimigio, Alvali Reigns, said that some of the dead were killed when a sports complex collapsed during the basketball game. She appealed to food, water and heavy equipment to purify the debris.

She said: “It is very raining and there is no electricity, so we really need help, especially in the northern part, because there is a scarcity of water after the supply lines were damaged by the earthquake.”

Open the image in the exhibition

Rescuers are looking for survivors under the rubble in Bugo, the Philippines (AP)

Local media shared pictures of homes full of homes, cracked highways and a church more than a century carrying ruins.

In the city of Pillar, the head of the residing note described his family's awakening while they were violently shook their house.

“I woke them up and all rushed to the street,” he told Associated Press.

Sebo, a tourist center of 3.4 million people, is still without authority in many areas. Many villages are cut off due to floods and landslides caused by the tremor and continuous rains.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that those in the affected area must follow the advice of local authorities and emergency services, and be aware of the danger of final tremors, avoid damaged buildings and infrastructure, and monitor local media and official sources to obtain updates.

Those who plan to travel to CEBU or nearby provinces are advised to contact their travel provider to obtain updates and ensure travel insurance covers natural disasters.

The Philippines are located on the “Fire Ring” in the Pacific Ocean, a belt of seismic errors and volcanoes where earthquakes are common. The bloodiest country in recent decades has been the 2013 Pohoul earthquake that has killed more than 200 people, not far from Tuesday's center.

The United States, India, Japan, Australia and the European Union expressed their condolences.

“A publication on the social media platform X.

Narendra Modi, the Indian Prime Minister, wrote about X: “Very sad to learn about the loss of lives and extensive damage caused by the earthquake in the Philippines.”

“My thoughts and my prayers with the crowded families. I hope that the rapid recovery will be. India stands in solidarity with the Philippines at this difficult time.”

