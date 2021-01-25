A mild tremor of magnitude 4.2 was just reported 3 km southwest of Stockerau, Austria / VolcanoDiscovery





See also: monthly reports

Monday 25 Jan 2021 07:56

7:56 AM | By: EARTHQUAKEMONITOR

4.2 Earthquake Jan.25 8:36 am (GMT +1)

Just 12 minutes ago, a 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck near Stockerau, Kornoburg, Austria-Biheria, Austria. The tremor was recorded on the morning of Monday, January 25, 2021 at 8:36 AM local time, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers below the surface of the Earth, and the event was presented by KRZO, the first seismic agency to report this. Seismic data, earthquake may be felt by many people in the epicenter area. It should not have caused much damage, other than falling off shelves, broken windows, etc. In Unterzögersdorf (Pop. 360) located 2 km from the epicenter, and Stockerau (population 16,300) 3 km away, the earthquake should have felt a slight tremor. A weak tremor may be felt in Klosterneuburg (population 15,600) located 13 km from the epicenter, Hernals (population 57,500) 17 km away, Uttarring (inhabitants 104,600) 20 km away, Floridsdorf (population 162,800)) away 21 km, Wien (population 1,691,500) 23 km, Meidling (population 97,600) 26 km, Donaustadt (population 187,000) 26 km, and Favoriten (population 201,900) 28 km.

I felt this earthquake

Date and Time: January 25, 2021 8:36 AM (GMT +1) local time (January 25, 2021 07:36 GMT) Size: 4.2 Depth: 10.0 km Latitude / Center Longitude: 48.38 ° N / 16.19 ° E ( Polisher Bezerk Kornenburg, Austria Beherea, Austria) Primary data source: KRZO

