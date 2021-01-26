An earthquake swarm is suspected to have caused a landslide at Lake Okataina





“Bigger than a car” rocks fell during a landslide in Lake Ocatina.

Nick Berryman, owner of Lakes Lodge Okatina, said he saw and heard the landslide at around 8.15 am yesterday, during the strongest swarm of earthquakes to hit the area.

More than 68 tremors were recorded during the earthquake swarm yesterday morning.

The largest missile struck at 8.12 am, 4.9 on the Richter scale, and struck at a depth of 5 km, 20 km east of Rotorua.

“It was huge [landslide]Berryman said.

“We heard it coming down and we saw all the dust. You could hear a rumbling and then see the dust coming off the hill.”

He said that residents felt the earthquake strongly in the area, causing some damage to things inside his house and in the hostel.

“We were awake at home and everything was spoiling in the house – cups, plates, and bottles were flying. A large wardrobe fell down, it was very interesting, it was definitely big.

“In the kitchen in the hostel, there were glass dishes, bottles, wine and spirits on offer.”

Landslide in Lake Akatina. The attached photo

Berryman said the trail closed by the landslide is being used for Tarawera Ultramarathon scheduled for February 13th.

“They will have to go in and turn around the path, and they will have to divert because there are some very big rocks in the way.”

Sarah Pearson from Rotorua was touring Lake Ocatina during the afternoon when she encountered a landslide.

Lex Lodge owner Nick Berryman. Image / file

“Once you got close to the corner, you could see this huge slip,” she said.

“When I got back to the beach, the walkway could be seen completely blocked.”

Pearson believed the landslide occurred during the swarm of earthquakes felt in the Bay of Plenty yesterday.

A landslide in Lake Ocatina that locals believe occurred during the earthquakes. The attached photo

“It definitely happened yesterday morning. There were some slips from last year but these were very big and modern – the rocks were bigger than my car.

“It was amazing to see it, it makes you realize that we’re very little in the larger scheme of things.

“Some people who were there when this happened said the noise was amazing.”

Sarah Pearson said some of the rocks that fell during the landslide were larger than her car. The attached photo

An employee at the Emery Store and Takeaways said it was “definitely a jolt.”

“I was standing in front and it was really strong – like a big truck rolling around but not stopping,” she said.

“We were scared. We had oil jumping out of the sinks and a few cracks in the wall so we had to identify the risks and make sure everything was safe. It’s back to normal today though.”

She said earthquakes have been a hot topic with customers all afternoon, and some have gone down to the store just to check that everything is fine there.

Earthquake swarms can generate landslides, John Carey, landslide task officer at GNS Science, especially when strong ground shaking occurs at sites with already unstable slopes.

“The Earth’s shaking during the current swarm is not large enough to generate major landslides. However, some smaller and more local slides are possible from marginally stable slopes.”

IPad Maps for M4.5 and M4.9 pic.twitter.com/hBEVfvi2l3

– James Dyson (@jamesdyson22) January 24, 2021

A spokesperson for the Earthquake Commission said 21 homeowners filed a complaint with EQC as a result of Monday’s earthquake sequence.

Of these, one was from Cairo, one from Tauranga, three from West Bay of Plenty, and 16 from the Rotorua area.

