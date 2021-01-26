Ninety years later: Commemoration of the Hawk Bay earthquake





It has been 90 years since the Hawk Bay region was struck by a 1931 magnitude 7.8 earthquake that devastated Napier and killed nearly 250 people. Image / file

Ninety years after the 1931 Hawk Bay earthquake, a number of events have been staged to celebrate the bleak anniversary.

On the morning of February 3, 1931, the Hawk Bay area was hit by a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that devastated Napier and killed nearly 250 people.

Napier City Council will hold a revival mass on Wednesday, February 3, at the HMS Veronica Sunbay Memorial near Soundshell on Marine Pde.

The concert, which is free and open to the public, will take place at 10:30 a.m. and will include a speech by Napier Mayor Kirsten Weisz.

She said it was a chance to celebrate the 90th anniversary of a devastating day for the city.

“ The ceremony is an opportunity […] To honor lost souls and to celebrate the resilience of those who rebuilt the city we know and love today. “

Other speakers include Commodore Matthew Williams, Commander of the Naval Component, Royal New Zealand Navy; David Bamford, a member of the Lachlan Campbell family, Commissioner for Reconstruction; The President of the New Zealand Red Cross Branch, Tracy Ferguson.

Memories of that fateful day were “most precious and important to remember” so future generations can understand the history of the event, said Kirsten Weisz, Mayor of Napier. Image / file

Procedures will include a wreath laying ceremony and Veronica’s bell ringing.

In the event of rain, the party will take place at Napier War Memorial Center.

Hastings County Council will also hold a memorial event in Hastings city center near the Clock Tower starting at 10:30 am.

The annual Afternoon Tea will be held for earthquake survivors on Sunday, February 7th.

Wise said Afternoon Tea for Survivors paid tribute to all of those who experienced or helped in the aftermath of the earthquake.

“Over time, memories of that day become more valuable and important to remember, for the sake of future generations who know the history of our city.”

The 21st Afternoon Tea Conference will take place at Napier Boys High School from 2 pm-4pm and feature the Prima Volta Project, a guest at Napier Boys High School, and Veronica Bell.

Attended earthquake survivors should receive their invitations before Christmas.

Anyone who has changed their address, or has never attended before and would like to invite them for Survivor Afternoon Tea, can contact Anna Eady at 027260 4159.

.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos