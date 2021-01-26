Uncategorized
Chinese and Indian troops “clash” in border border area – BBC News
Chinese and Indian troops have clashed in a conflict-ridden border area and wounded on both sides, Indian media said. The incident happened in northern Sikkim last Wednesday. The Indian military said a “minor” incident had occurred that was “resolved”. Tensions are high in the longest conflict in the world. Both sides claim vast areas of territory. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog .
source
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]