A light earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale was just reported 21 km southwest of Nasugbu, Philippines / VolcanoDiscovery

Earthquake 4.5 Jan 26 3:39 am (GMT +8)

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported a 4.5-magnitude earthquake in the Philippines near Nasugbo, Batangas, Calabarzon, just 21 minutes ago. The earthquake struck early on Tuesday morning, January 26, 2021 at 3:39 am local time at an average depth of 74 km. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and refine their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. EMSC, which listed it as a 4.5 magnitude earthquake as well. Include cities or towns near the epicenter where a very weak tremor might have been felt, Talisay (population 2,400) located 15 km from the epicenter, Nasugbu (Bob) 62,900 (21 km), Balayan (population 50,100) 26 km, Balayan ( Population 50 100 (26 km), Mariveles (population 84,600) 55 km, Silang (population 119,500) 60 km, Batangas City (pop. 237 400) 65 km, Makati City (510.400) 90 km, Taguig (population 644,500) 91 Km, Manila (1,600,000) 91 km. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if this changes and continue if other important earthquake news becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and Time: Jan 26, 2021 3:39 AM (GMT +8) local time (Jan 25, 2021 19:39 GMT) Size: 4.5 Depth: 74.0 km Latitude / Center Longitude: 13.94 ° N / 120.49 ° E (Sea South China, Philippines) Primary data source: PHIVOLCS Previous News Summary: 2 earthquakes 7.0+, 11 earthquakes 6.0+, 133 earthquakes 5.0+, 856 earthquakes 4.0+, 2,890 earthquakes 3.0+, 6,013 earthquakes 2.0+ (9,905 total) … Read all of Mexico The National Seismic Service (SSN) reported a 4.6-magnitude earthquake in Mexico near Buena Vista, San Luis Aquatlan, Guerrero, 36 minutes ago. The earthquake struck on the morning of Monday 25 January 2021 at 8:36 am local time at a very shallow depth of 9 km. The size and other earthquake parameters could still be changed in the coming hours as the agency continues to process seismic data … Read all Just 20 minutes ago, a 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck near Hengchun, Pingtung, Taiwan. The tremor was recorded late on Monday night, January 25, 2021 at 10:24 PM local time, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers below the surface. … Read all A 4.0 magnitude earthquake occurred just 12 minutes ago 72 kilometers northeast of Miyako, Japan, the National Institute for Development Research reported. … Read all Just 35 minutes ago, a 4.5-magnitude earthquake struck near Kandrian, West New Britain province, Papua New Guinea. The earthquake was recorded on the evening of Monday, January 25, 2021 at 9:34 pm local time, at a depth of 203.1 kilometers below the surface of the earth.

