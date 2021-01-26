Parents expect ‘frozen’ children to live again – BBC News





Earlier this year, two-year-old Thai girl Matheryn Naovaratpong became the youngest to be cryogenically frozen when her brain died. Her parents have said they are “100% convinced” that in the future medical progress will mean that life will one day be restored. The BBC’s Jonathan Head was told that it was his love for his daughter that prompted him to seek that path. Subscribe to BBC News HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

See our website: http://www.bbc.com/news

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/bbcworldnews

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/bbcworld

Instagram: http://instagram.com/bbcnews .



source