ACT Alliance Rapid Response Fund (RRF) – Emergency Assistance to People Affected by the West Sulawesi Earthquake (January 26, 2021) – Indonesia





background

In the early morning (02:28 AM) Friday, January 15, 2021, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake jolted Majin, Mamuju and Polywali Mandar regions in West Sulawesi Province, Indonesia. It was preceded by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake in the same area the previous day. As of January 16, 2021, a 5.0 magnitude earthquake has been recorded, which is still followed by several smaller aftershocks.

According to compiled reports from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and BNPB on January 18, 2021, the earthquake caused massive damage to 1,150 homes, 1 bridge, 3 hospitals, 2 community health centers, 1 port, 1 hotel, 2 government offices, landslides on 5 points and 2 small markets 12 Educational unit and places of worship (mosques, churches). There were 88 casualties, 253 people seriously injured, 679 people with minor injuries, and approximately 30,353 directly injured. According to the report of the local authorities, the number of victims is expected to increase. The earthquake also cut off electricity, communications, water supply and access to transportation (by air, sea and land), and there is also a security problem such as road blockages due to landslides and the looting of relief aid in some locations.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also placed the disaster in a dangerous situation that could lead to a complex emergency. The Indonesian government has begun deploying rescue and aid teams in the affected areas. Based on the results of a rapid assessment from BNPB, the governor of West Sulawesi province declared a state of emergency in the province.

