What happens to Mike Penn now?





Former Vice President Mike Pence was the protagonist in the last days of Donald Trump’s presidency. When the couple lost the re-election offer, however, what does Pence’s future hold? In this latest episode of The Point, CNN’s Chris Cillizza explains Trump’s next # 2 issue.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/01/08/politics/donald-trump-next-steps/index.html

Pence defends Trump from criticism of Charlottesville

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/pence-defends-trump-critics-charlottesville-remarks-n792291

Vice President Mike Pence has advocated for Trump to hold rallies between coronaviruses

https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/pence-defends-trump-holding-rallies-amid-coronavirus-election/story?id=73168365

The new timeline shows the connection the incident had with Pence and his family

https://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2021/01/15/mike-pence-close-call-capitol-riot-foreman-vpx.cnn

I learned 5 great lessons about Donald Trump in the last 5 years

https://www.cnn.com/2021/01/19/politics/trump-lessons-cillizza/index.html

About me: I was named the “best outfit” in the 7th grade. This, along with being the editor of CNN and the author of the daily “Point” newsletter, is one of my proudest accomplishments. Find me here every Tuesday and Thursday to find out what really happens in politics. CREDITS Writer: Chris Cillizza Producer: Allison Gordon The Point Editor: Leigh Munsil Video Editor: Michelle Cho Follow Chris on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cillizzac/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cillizzacnn

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chris.cillizza/

Subscribe to The Point newsletter: https://www.cnn.com/specials/politics/the-point-with-chris-cillizza?source=Point_Youtube. #CNN #Cillizza #Pence.



source