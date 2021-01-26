Anniversary reminder of the Great Cascadia Earthquake to be earthquake-ready





A magnitude 9.0 shock hit off the coast on January 26, 1700

SALEM, ORIGS (KTVZ) – A 600-mile long fault line in the Cascadia Subduction Zone runs from Northern California to British Columbia, bringing with it the risk of potential devastation to communities along the West Coast by the effects of the resulting severe earthquake and tsunami.

Although 321 years have passed since the last Cascadia event, and the chances are very remote, 2020 reminds us that anything can happen and we are prepared for the unexpected.

“Oregon is one of the most earthquake-prone regions in the continental United States, and over the years, we’ve seen many earthquakes – large and small,” said Althea Rizzo, the Oregon Geological Hazards Program Coordinator.

Rizzo says there have been more than 40 earthquakes in the past 10,000 years along the Cascadia Fault, some 190 years apart or 1,200 years ago. The last earthquake that occurred in this fault was on January 26, 1700, and had a magnitude of 9.0.

“Oregon definitely has the capacity to have a 9.0+ Cascadia earthquake and a tsunami of 100 feet,” said Rizzo. “It’s a good idea to be prepared.”

Earthquakes can strike suddenly, without warning, at any time of the year. Any and all preventive or warning resources can help mitigate loss of life, severe injury, and devastating damage to infrastructure.

The earthquake vibration may be so strong that running or crawling is not possible. The safest measure to take during an earthquake is to fall, cover and wait.

Fall onto your hands and knees – this position protects you from falling and allows you to stay low and crawl for cover if you are close. If there is no shelter nearby, crawl next to an inner wall (away from the windows), cover your head and neck with an arm and one hand; If there is a sturdy table or desk nearby, crawl under it and grab one hand. If there is no table or desk near you, maintain a crawl position to protect your vital organs and be prepared to move if needed. Continue until the shaking stops. You are more likely to be injured if you try to move during intense vibration.

Guidance on what to do if you are disabled or in other unfamiliar places such as home, work or school (in a tall building, at a playground / theater, outdoors, driving, etc.) are available at shakeout.org.

The Oregon Office of Emergency Management has many tools and resources to prepare for the Cascadia earthquake and other disasters. For more information, visit www.oregon.gov/oem/2WeeksReady.

