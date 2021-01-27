Brexit without an agreement: MPs vote to suspend the PM’s parliamentary prerogative





Parliamentarians have caused another defeat for the government over Brexit by advocating for behavior that could stop the next prime minister from closing Parliament to force an exit without an EU agreement. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Margot James resigned from the digital post after joining the 17 Conservatives who voted against the government – several other senior officials, including the chancellor, abstained. And Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt did not participate in the vote at all.

