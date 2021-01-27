The 321 anniversary of the 9.0 earthquake off the coast of Oregon is a good reminder to prepare for future earthquakes





Oregon Coast from Devil’s Punchbowl. Photo by Kirt Edblom via Flickr CC2.

Today marks the 321st anniversary of a 9.0 magnitude 9.0 earthquake along the Cascadia subduction zone off the coast of Oregon. This earthquake occurred on January 26, 1700 and sent a tsunami across the ocean as it reached Japan and destroyed a village. Scientists know another earthquake is coming and expect it to happen in the next 50 years. When we look back at this historic event from the 1700s, it’s a reminder of preparing for a future earthquake off the coast of Oregon.

Subduction Zone of Cascadia. The image is the public domain.

The 1700 earthquake occurred at a time before written records were kept in the Pacific Northwest, but the First Nations peoples of Vancouver Island who had suffered the earthquake maintained an oral tradition of the event. The people of Japan also kept a detailed and accurate record of the tsunami that struck them, allowing historians and scientists today to know the size of the tsunami and when it struck Japan.

Orphan Tsunami of 1700. Photo by Richard Drucker via Flickr CC2.

This massive 1,700 earthquake occurred on the fault line known as the Cascadia Subduction Zone that stretches from Vancouver Island to Northern California, leaving a geological record confirming the size and date of the earthquake. The earthquake plunged the coast by several feet, submerging coastal swamps and forests that were then covered in recent sediments.

From this geological record, scientists were able to determine that the 9.0 earthquake of 1700 was not unique and that it had repeated many times over hundreds of years. Evidence indicates that along this fault line, there have been 13 different massive earthquakes in the last 6,000 years.

Scientists predict the possibility of another major earthquake in the next 50 years

There have been no major earthquakes along the Cascadia subduction zone since 1700, and pressure has been building since then as the Juan de Fuca plate moves under the North American Plate. Current forecasts indicate that there is a 37 percent chance of an earthquake of magnitude 7.1 or higher occurring along this fault zone in the next 50 years. When an earthquake of this magnitude occurs along the Cascadia subduction zone again, it will be felt across the Pacific Northwest, and it will not only affect those who live along the coast.

Portland Oregon

This hour-long OPB documentary shows what Oregonians and the Oregon government must do to prepare for the upcoming massive earthquake off the coast of Oregon, and how we’re not currently prepared. It also covers how scientists track the pressure building up along the Cascadia subduction zone:

