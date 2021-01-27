Uncategorized
Why historical injustices raise the question of vaccination among ethnic minorities
It’s an escape from this endless cycle of blockages, but not everyone is equally keen on the Covid vaccine. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)
NHS England has pledged to record the ethnicity of people who receive ownership, after health professionals warned that some people in ethnic minority communities are still reluctant. According to a survey last month, almost three-quarters of black Britons said they would take it with difficulty or very little. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .
source
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]