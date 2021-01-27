100,000 dead: reflections we have lost





100,000 lives lost: a figure that seemed unthinkable a year ago.

And behind all these numbers is a tragedy, a family with a hole in its heart. There are some people who mourn their loved ones who have gone before their time. We have heard of some of them because we take time to reflect on all that is lost.



