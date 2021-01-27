An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale 23 km northeast of Esmeraldas, Ecuador / Volcano Discovery





See also: monthly reports

Wednesday, Jan 27 2021 07:50

07:50 AM | By: EARTHQUAKEMONITOR

4.2 Earthquake Jan 27 2:30 am (GMT -5)

The Institute of Geophysics of the National Polytechnic School of Quito (IGEPN) reported a 4.2-magnitude earthquake in Ecuador near Esmeraldas, Canton Esmeraldas, Provincia de Esmeralda, just 9 minutes ago. The earthquake struck early on the morning of Wednesday 27 January 2021 at 2:30 am local time at a very shallow depth of 5 km. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and refine their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. The center (EMSC), which listed it as a 4.2 magnitude earthquake as well, and based on preliminary seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any major damage, but many people probably felt it as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. Weak shaking may be felt in Esmeralda (population 165,200) located 23 km from the epicenter. It includes other towns or cities near the epicenter where they may have felt a very weak tremor such as Valdez (population 11,400) located 66 km from the epicenter. The epicenter, Moissan (13400) 78 km, San Lorenzo de Esmeralda (20200) 83 km, and Rosa Zarate (42100) 92 km.

If you feel like this, report it on our website or app now!

Download and upgrade the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the fastest online seismic alerts: Android | Earthquake data:

I felt this earthquake

Date and time: January 27, 2021 2:30 AM (GMT -5) local time (January 27, 2021 07:30 GMT) Size: 4.2 Depth: 5.0 km Latitude / Longitude for center: 1.15 ° N / 79.57 ° W (North Pacific, Ecuador) Preliminary data source: IGEPN Previous news A magnitude 4.2 earthquake occurred late at night on Tuesday January 26, 2021 at 11:10 pm local time near Huetamo de Nuñez, Huetamo, Michoacan, Mexico, As reported by the National Seismic Service of Mexico (SSN)). … Read all A moderately strong 5.4 earthquake was reported in the early afternoon near Tomakomai, Tomakomai-shi, Hokkaido, Japan. … Read all the wonders What was the strongest earthquake in the world on your birthday? Or during a certain month or even an entire year? Find out with our new earthquake finder! … Read all Just 10 minutes ago, a 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck near Gorontalo, Indonesia. The earthquake was recorded around noon on Wednesday January 27, 2021 at 12:19 PM local time, with an average depth of 129 km below the surface. … Read all first visit our site? If you haven’t already, download the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the fastest online seismic alerts: Android | IOS

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos