Indian farmers turn into violent protests – BBC News





Thousands of farmers protesting against agricultural reforms have fought through police barricades and tear gas to enter Delhi's historic red fortress. They were on foot and on a tractor – part of a huge rally that was planned to coincide with Republic Day in India. Many protesters deviated from the agreed-upon paths and clashes broke out with police. A protester has been killed. Mobile internet services have been disrupted in some parts of Delhi as security forces are working to restore order. The government has yet to comment on the violence, but reports say Interior Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Delhi police to discuss the situation.



