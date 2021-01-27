The UAE provides urgent humanitarian aid to those affected by the earthquake in Indonesia – Indonesia





ABU DHABI, 26th January, 2019 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates has provided urgent humanitarian aid to those affected by the recent earthquake that struck the Indonesian island of Sulawesi recently.

The initiative was launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, with the monitoring of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s representative in the Al Dhafra region. The region and the head of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, to support those affected by the earthquake and provide them with urgent relief aid.

The Equity and Reconciliation Commission implemented the leadership’s directives by preparing an ambitious relief program aimed at providing large quantities of shelter materials, food, medical supplies and other basic needs to thousands of people affected by the disaster.

The Equity and Reconciliation Authority has coordinated with the UAE embassy in Jakarta and the relevant Indonesian authorities to ensure the speedy delivery of aid to meet the needs of those affected by the disaster, improve their conditions and reduce their burdens.

A delegation from the Egyptian Red Crescent recently arrived in Indonesia to oversee relief operations and distribute humanitarian aid on the affected island.

Dr. Muhammad Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, affirmed that the leadership of the United Arab Emirates is always keen to enhance the country’s humanitarian and developmental, regional and international role in providing the needy and those affected by various disasters with the required assistance.

Al-Falahi added that the Equity and Reconciliation Commission under the leadership of Sheikh Hamdan is always ready to respond quickly to crises and similar disasters, stressing that the Equity and Reconciliation Commission has been in Indonesia since the 1990s and its office in Jakarta was among the first offices to open internationally.

He added that the ERC is aware of the humanitarian conditions in Indonesia and works in coordination with the relevant authorities to provide better service to the affected areas.

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake that struck Sulawesi followed by torrential rains inundated the Krueng-Langsa River.

The torrents affected many areas of the island and left thousands homeless, and damaged many homes, hospitals, schools and other service facilities.

WAM / Esraa Ismail / Hazem Hussein

