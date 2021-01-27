Johnson “is very sorry” because there are more than 100,000 Covid deaths in the UK





Boris Johnson has apologized for the 100,000 lives Covid has lost in the UK. The latest 24-hour figures show that another 1,631 people have been killed, and the official UK number has reached 100,162. And there have been more than 20,000 new cases. Another 279,757 people received the first dose of the vaccine yesterday, which means 6.8 million people received the first blow. The UK currently has one of the highest numbers of deaths in the world. .



