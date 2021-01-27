Connect with us

Uncategorized

The EU will impose controls on Pfizer vaccine exports

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

By



The government has stressed that the supply of vaccines in the UK will have no effect after the European Commission threatens to block exports of vaccines manufactured within the EU. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

European commissioners are outraged by pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, which admitted last week that it would not be able to meet delivery commitments promised to European nations. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .

source

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: