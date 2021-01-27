The EU will impose controls on Pfizer vaccine exports





The government has stressed that the supply of vaccines in the UK will have no effect after the European Commission threatens to block exports of vaccines manufactured within the EU. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

European commissioners are outraged by pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, which admitted last week that it would not be able to meet delivery commitments promised to European nations. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source