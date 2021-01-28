Earthquake information: Mag average. 4.0 earthquake





An earthquake of medium magnitude 4.0 at a depth of 10 km

Jan 27 23:42 UTC: First to report: INETER after 9 minutes.

Date and time: January 27, 2021 23:33:20 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: Wednesday, January 27, 2021 5:33 PM (GMT-6) Size: 4 Depth: 10.0 km latitude / longitude epicenter: 10.92 ° N / 83.97 ° W (Southern Caribbean coast, Costa Rica) Nearest volcano: Platanar (81 km / 50 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 81 km (50 mi) NW Guapiles (Boccuchi, Limon) (population: 19,100) – > See earthquakes nearby! 101 km (62 mi) southeast of Guinea Nueva (Nicaragua) (Population: 52,900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 110 km (69 mi) north of San Jose (population: 335,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 141 km (87 miles) southeast of El Rama (Nicaragua) (Population: 20,500) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 142 km (88 miles) southeast of Moyle de los Boise (Nicaragua) (Population: 3590) -> See nearby earthquakes! 145 km (90 mi) northwest of Puerto Limon (Limon) (Population: 63,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 162 km (100 mi) south of Laguna de Perlas (Nicaragua) (Population: 6810) -> See nearby earthquakes! 171 km (106 mi) southwest of Korn Island (Nicaragua) (Population: 8,010) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 213 km (132 mi) south of El Tortuguero (Nicaragua) (Population: 1,290) -> See nearby earthquakes! 242 km (151 mi) southeast of Bucana de Bayuas (Nicaragua) (Population: 7870) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: broken clouds 23.2 ° C (74 ° F), humidity: 93%, winds: 2 m / s (3 knots) from ENE Primary data source: INETER Estimated outgoing energy: 6.3 x 1010 joules (17.5 Megawatt hours, equivalent to 15.1 tons of TNT) more information

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

MagnitudeDepthLocationSourceM 4.010 km26 Km Al Oeste De San Juan De Nicaragua, NicaraguaINETERM 4.010 km Costa Rica, Nicaragua EMSC User Reports of this Earthquake

Previous earthquakes in the same area since 1900

Tip: Click on the date / time to show the most recent first

UTC date / time

| Mag |

Depth

|

Omar

|

distance

| details

September 05, 2012 14:42

| 7.6 |

40 km / 25 miles

|

8 years ago

|

180 km / 112 miles

| 12km ESE from Hojancha, Costa Rica

April 22, 1991 21:56

| 7.6 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

30 years ago

|

169 km / 105 miles

| Costa Rica

05 October 1950 16:09

| 7.5 |

98km / 61mi

|

70 years ago

|

127km / 79mi

| Costa Rica

March 25, 1990 13:22

| 7.3 |

22 km / 14 miles

|

31 years ago

|

144km / 90mi

| Costa Rica

October 15, 1967 8:00 am

| 7.1 |

160 km / 100 miles

|

53 years ago

|

236 km / 146 miles

| Nicaragua

March 4, 1924 10:07

| 7.1 |

15 km / 9.3 miles

|

97 years ago

|

126km / 78mi

| Costa Rica

August 23, 1978 00:38

| 7.0 |

56km / 35mi

|

42 years ago

|

158 km / 98 miles

| Costa Rica

November 13, 2017 02:28

| 6.6 |

25 km / 16 miles

|

3 years ago

|

145km / 90mi

| Costa Rica

March 7, 1992 1:53

| 6.6 |

79km / 49mi

|

29 years ago

|

88km / 55mi

| Costa Rica

July 03, 1983 17:14

| 6.5 |

33km / 21mi

|

38 years ago

|

144km / 90mi

| Costa Rica

View all

April 14, 1973 08:34

| 6.5 |

33km / 21mi

|

48 years ago

|

90 km / 56 miles

| Costa Rica

November 20, 2004 08:07

| 6.4 |

16 km / 9.9 miles

|

16 years ago

|

148km / 92mi

| Costa Rica

March 11, 1924 10:41

| 6.4 |

20 km / 12.4 miles

|

97 years ago

|

136 km / 85 miles

| Costa Rica

April 24, 1991 19:13

| 6.2 |

12.7 km / 7.9 miles

|

30 years ago

|

140km / 87mi

| Costa Rica

March 01, 1991 17:30

| 6.2 |

197 km / 122 miles

|

30 years ago

|

73km / 45mi

| Costa Rica

January 08, 2009 19:21

| 6.1 |

14 km / 8.7 miles

|

12 years ago

|

88km / 54mi

| Costa Rica

December 22, 1990 17:27

| 6.0 |

17.3 km / 10.7 miles

|

30 years ago

|

122 km / 76 miles

| Costa Rica

November 17, 2018 14:12

| 5.1 |

8 km / 5 miles

|

two years ago

|

83km / 52mi

| 12 km west of Guapiles, Pocoche.

08 April 2020 14:32

| 5.0 |

2km / 1.2mi

|

42 weeks ago

|

98km / 61mi

| 21 km northeast of Parisimena, Costa Rica

Jan 15, 2021 12:47

| 4.7 |

13 km / 8.1 miles

|

13 days ago

|

58km / 36mi

| Nicaragua

November 26, 2020 02:55

| 3.1 |

13 km / 8.1 miles

|

9 weeks ago

|

40 km / 25 miles

| Costa Rica

Planned Features:

Weather reports, tsunami alerts, design upgrades, faster response, thanks to your previous donations, these features have been added recently: earthquake archives from 1900 onwards, additional seismic data sources, improved English content





