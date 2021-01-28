Solid foundation when the ground shakes





During strong earthquakes, when the ground is loose and saturated, the ground can become liquid. This process is known as liquefaction, and although it may seem abstractly a disturbing curiosity, to structures such as buildings and bridges, it is catastrophic and potentially catastrophic. To solve this problem, Associate Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering Ramen Certified, who works with collaborators at UCSD and industry partner Ram Jack, conducted tests on spiral piles used to strengthen building foundations.

Motamed said, “The shape of the spiral piles provides an anchor mechanism and allows the piles to be attached to the ground.” “They are easy to install, and they are popular in northern Nevada and California. They have been used in homes in Lake Tahoe, and to modernize buildings. Our experience specifically tested their performance in liquefaction under seismic conditions.”

Milad Jahid Orange, a doctoral student in civil engineering at the University of Nevada, takes the final images before vibration begins in the dilution test in April 2019. The test was performed in a 10-foot-high “soil box” at UCSD.

Funded by the University of California Berkeley Pacific Earthquake Engineering Research Center (PEER), the test was administered at the UCSD campus. Certified has provided special expertise in the field of Liquefaction, and a Ph.D. at the University of Nevada, Reno. Student Mihad Jihad Orange laid the groundwork for the two tests and supervised their implementation, a baseline test in 2018 and a mitigation test in 2019. In each case, an earthquake that led to liquefaction was simulated using a large vibrating table. Initially, the hull was given no foundation support and sank about 11 inches into the meadow. During the second test, all conditions were the same, but this time, the structure had four helical piles supporting it. As a result, it sank less than half an inch.

“This means that the helical piles reduced the stability of the foundation by more than 90 percent,” said Motamed.

The university’s reputation for earthquake engineering made it a natural partner for this project. Specifically, the response to observed earthquakes that led to liquefaction – such as the Tohoku earthquake in Japan in 2010, a series of earthquakes in Christchurch, New Zealand in 2009-2010, and the Loma Prieta earthquake in California in 1989 – accredited and college researchers used vibration tables to simulate and test And study liquefaction caused by earthquakes on structures. Despite this, the scale was always relatively small.

“The time has come to do these tests on a large scale,” said Certified. “Testing of a large-scale shaking table using a 10-foot laminate box allowed us to reproduce the behavior of shallow foundations in liquid soils based on representative soil profiles. For example, in Christchurch New Zealand, the behavior of the damaged buildings was governed by shallow liquid soils, usually on Depths under 10 feet – very comparable to the soil profile we used to test the spiral substrate. “

“Eleven inches on a structure, it will probably collapse. But half an inch? People will survive.”

As data from the tests continues to be analyzed and translated into papers and recommendations that can inform building codes, the potential impact of the project is strong as both residential and commercial buildings are built in areas prone to liquefaction. As Ram Engineering Director Jack Darren Willis said, “Most likely a building will collapse 11 inches away. But half an inch? People will survive.”

Motamed stressed that the positive results are the result of the collaboration: “This meter test would not have been possible without the team’s efforts. Ram Jack provided the materials and personnel to stabilize the helical pillars, and Professor Elgamal at UCSD and his students and staff at the Powell Laboratory were critical to the project’s success. Funded by PEER, the research advances that organization’s mission to develop and deploy technologies to support performance-based earthquake engineering. The project is a great example of how to address liquefaction-induced settlements and improve community resilience. ”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos