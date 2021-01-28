30 years of civil war in Somalia – BBC News





Somalia has been experiencing a fierce 30-year conflict since the fall of President Siad Barre’s government in January 1991. In recent years a federal government has begun to make some progress in rebuilding the country and has expelled Islamist militants from most major countries. BBC Africa correspondent Andrew Harding has been covering Somalia’s problems for two decades, and has just returned to the capital Mogadishu to see what people hope for peace. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

