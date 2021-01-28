Biden has unveiled a plan for climate change, disrupting new oil and gas leases on federal lands





President Joe Biden signed several executive actions related to the climate crisis, including stepping up the interior secretary to implement new leases of oil and natural gas in public lands or offshore waters. Biden and other administration officials have stressed that the White House is taking “whole government” to climate change. They also stressed that they believe the President’s actions will boost employment growth, and classified people who work in industries at risk of losing their jobs, such as coal mines, under the umbrella of environmental justice. “Today is Climate Day in the White House and that means today is Labor Day in the White House. We are talking about American innovation, American products and American labor,” Biden said in a statement at the signing ceremony. . “We’re talking about the health of our families and cleaner water, cleaner air and cleaner communities. We’re talking about national security.” He continued: “There is great hope and opportunity for the future. Getting to the moment is the climate change we have now, with a greater sense of urgency, to deal with this maximum threat we have. The oil and natural gas lease enforcement order directs the Home Secretary to launch a “rigorous review” of existing lease and permit programs related to fossil fuel development and outline steps to double renewable energy production from offshore wind to 2030, the White House sheet said. The halt to new hires fulfills the campaign promise made by Biden and will extend the 60-day moratorium imposed by the president on his first day in office. Biden’s climate actions fall far short of the Trump administration’s efforts to maximize fossil fuel production and expand oil and gas drilling into federal territories but climate emissaries for the administration have stressed that they hope to create new job opportunities from the changes. Gina McCarthy, the White House’s climate clerk, described the order as “directing everyone who works for the President to use all the tools at our disposal to resolve the climate crisis. Because we will take a comprehensive government approach.” #CNN # News #ClimateChange.



