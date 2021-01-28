A small magnitude 3.5 earthquake has been reported 13 kilometers southeast of Prevedza, Slovakia / VolcanoDiscovery





Try our free app!

Our volcanologists and photographers offer unique travel experiences: volcano excursions, photo tours, and relaxing walking and study tours.

Guaranteed Tours

: Available spaces /: guaranteed /: a few remaining spaces /: reserved

See also: monthly reports

Thursday, Jan 28, 2021, 08:36

08:36 AM | By: EARTHQUAKEMONITOR

3.5 Earthquake Jan 28 9:16 am (GMT +1)

A 3.5-magnitude earthquake was reported near Prévedza, Ukrce Prividze, Trenín, Slovakia, just 7 minutes ago by the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), one of the main international agencies monitoring seismic activity around the world. The earthquake occurred 10 kilometers below the epicenter on the morning of Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 9:16 am local time. The exact size, epicenter and depth of the earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and refine their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. Based on the preliminary seismic data, the earthquake should not have occurred. It caused no major damage, but probably many people felt it as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. A weak tremor might be felt in Handlova (population 18,000) located 6 km from the epicenter, Prevedza (53,000 inhabitants) 13 km away, and Sheyar nad Hronom (19,400 inhabitants) 14 km away. Other towns or cities near From the epicenter where the earthquake can be felt because the very weak tremor includes Sharanovica (population 6,600) located 22 km from the epicenter, Partizansky (24400) at 25 km, Banska Stiavnica (upstream 10200) 29 km, Banovce nad Pipravo 18.900) 34 km, Elava (5400) 50 km, and Povaa Bystrica (43900) 54 km. In Puchov (population 18,800, 57 km away), and Nitra (86,300 population, 63 km away), the earthquake may not have been felt.

If you feel like this, report it on our website or app now!

Download and upgrade the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the fastest online seismic alerts: Android | Earthquake data:

I felt this earthquake

Date and Time: January 28, 2021 9:16 AM (GMT +1) local time (January 28, 2021 08:16 GMT) Size: 4.0 Depth: 10.0 km Latitude / Center Longitude: 48.67 ° N / 18.73 ° E ( Okres Prievidza, Trencin, Slovakia) Primary data source: GFZ Previous news summary: 5 5.0+ earthquakes, 34 4.0+ earthquakes, 105 3.0+ earthquakes, 233 2.0+ earthquakes (377 total) … Read all 4.4 magnitude earthquake near Azna, Ostan E. Lorestan, Iran, was reported just 21 minutes ago by the Iranian Seismological Center (IRSC), which is the main national agency monitoring seismic activity in Iran. The earthquake occurred 10 kilometers below the epicenter on the morning of Thursday January 28, 2021 at 10:44 AM local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and refine their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. … Read all A 5.0-magnitude earthquake occurred just 13 minutes ago 30 kilometers southwest of Taitung, Taiwan, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismic Center (EMSC). … Read all A 4.1-magnitude earthquake occurred on the morning of Thursday January 28, 2021 at 10:24 a.m. local time near Oligodares, Ostin Lorestan, Iran, according to the Iranian Seismological Center (IRSC). … Read all The USGS reported a 3.6-magnitude earthquake in the United States near Perryville, Lake and Peninsula County, Alaska, just 20 minutes ago. The earthquake struck on the evening of Wednesday January 27, 2021 at 9:46 PM local time at a fairly shallow depth of 31 miles. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and refine their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. … Read all first visit our site? If you haven’t already, download the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the fastest online seismic alerts: Android | IOS

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos