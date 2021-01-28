South Africa warns “no one is safe” until Covid vaccines are properly distributed – BBC News





South Africa has called for a more equitable global distribution of Covid-19 vaccines – Britain and other richer countries will not be safe “until everyone is safe”. Britain has moved to restrict South African travelers due to an aggressive new mutation in the virus. However, one of South Africa’s leading scientists has said that the move will not stop the transmission of the virus and that effective vaccination programs are needed in all countries. Huw Edwards presents Andrew Harding at BBC News at Ten in Johannesburg. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source