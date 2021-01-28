The blockade and school closures will continue for many more weeks in England – BBC News





The current blockade restrictions in England will be in place until at least March 8, when schools in all parts of England can be allowed to reopen “if conditions are right”. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the earlier opening of schools could lead to another rise in Covid cases. Data on hospitalizations and the spread of vaccines should be carefully analyzed in order to reassure them. When schools return to England, other restrictions will gradually be unblocked, as long as scientific evidence supports this. Northern Ireland has already extended the closure in March as plans are being considered in Wales and Scotland. Huw Edwards presents at BBC News Ten political editor Laura Kuenssberg and education editor Branwen Jeffreys. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

