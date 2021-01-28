The site is compiling tweets after the March 2011 earthquake





News from Japan

Society 28 January 2021

TOKYO, Jan 28 (Jiji Press) – A website displaying Twitter posts written in the wake of the powerful earthquake in March 2011 in eastern Japan has been released as the country prepares to celebrate the decade of the disaster.

The site places nearly 4,200 Japanese-language tweets with geotagging posted within 24 hours of the magnitude-9.0 earthquake on the world map, visually expressing the confusion felt by places like the northeastern Tohoku region and the Tokyo metropolitan area at the time.

“I hope people reflect on (earthquake) day by interacting with tweets that were made at that time,” said Hidenori Watanav, a professor of information design at the University of Tokyo Graduate School who created the website.

In Miyagi Prefecture, a part of Tohoku, which was severely affected by the earthquake and tsunami that followed, a tweet posted by someone in Shichigahama town asked, “Is everyone alive?” Another person in Ishinomaki asked, “Was my mom postponed?”

In Tokyo, where many people have been unable to return home due to the disruption of public transport, tweets like “I decided to go home from Yasuo” and “I will stay overnight in the company” near the East Japan Railway Tokyo Station appeared.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Jiji Press

