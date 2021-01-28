World Earthquake Report for Thursday, January 28, 2021 / VolcanoDiscovery





Thursday, January 28, 2021, 15:20

15:20 PM | By: EARTHQUAKEMONITOR

Global earthquakes whose magnitude exceeded 3 in the past 24 hours on January 28, 2021

Summary: 5 earthquakes 5.0+, 23 earthquakes 4.0+, 91 earthquakes 3.0+, 255 earthquakes 2.0+ (374 in total) This report is updated hourly. Grade 5 +: 5 earthquakes, 4+: 23 earthquakes, score 3+: 91 earthquakes, grade 2 +: 255 earthquakes No earthquakes of magnitude 6 or higher Estimated total seismic energy: 3.6 x 1013 Joules (9.95 GWh, i.e. Equivalent to 8,560 tons of TNT or 0.5 atomic bombs!) Learn more 10 largest earthquakes in the world (past 24 hours): # 1: 5.5 Iglesia Department earthquake, 119 km southeast of Valinar, Provincia de Huasco, Atacama, Chile, 27 January 2021 5:00 pm (GMT -3) # 2: 5.4 South Pacific earthquake, Fiji, January 28, 2021 9:05 pm (GMT +12) # 3: 5.2 Philippine Sea earthquake, 45 km northeast of Pulau Majobong Island, Indonesia, Jan 28, 2021 4:57 PM (GMT + 9) # 4: 5.1 North Pacific Earthquake, 120 km South of Catepec, Guatemala Jan 28, 2021 4:38 am (GMT -6) # 5: 5.0 Solomon Sea earthquake, 110 km west of Torukina Island, Papua New Guinea, Jan 28, 2021 5:03 pm (GMT +11) # 6: 4.9 earthquake 66 km west of Zangguy, Hotan Prefecture, Xinjiang, China, Jan 28, 2021 3:55 a.m. (GMT + 8) # 7: 4.8 Philippine Sea earthquake, 24 km south of G. Lord Taitung City, Taiwan, Jan 28, 2021 3:29 PM (GMT + 8) # 8: 4.7 Panda C earthquake, Indonesia, Jan 28, 2021 1:46 am (GMT + 9) # 9: 4.7 North Pacific earthquake, Panama , Jan 27, 2021 11:35 AM (GMT -5) # 10: 4.6 North Pacific earthquake, 152 miles west of Eureka, Humboldt County, California, USA Jan 27, 2021 8:25 am (GMT -8) Done Earthquake reporting: # 1: 3.0 Grad earthquake in Trienga, 4.3 km south of Sisak, Sisak-Moslavina, Croatia, Jan 28, 2021 12:37 am (GMT +1) – 27 Report No. 2: 3.4 earthquake 13 km west of Granada, Andalusia , Spain, Jan 28, 2021 1:29 PM (GMT +1) – 11 Reports # 3: 3.4 Okres Žiar nad Hronom, Banska Bystrica, 17 km south of Prividza, Slovakia, Jan 28, 2021 9:16 a.m. (GMT + 1) – 10 Reports # 4: 3.5 Adriatic Sea earthquake, 14 km east of Civitanova Marche, Italy, Jan 27, 2021 at 10:46 pm (GMT +1) – 7 Reports No. 5: 3.0 earthquake 5.7 km northeast of Calamba Laguna County, Calabarzon, Philippe Pine, Jan 28, 2021 2:49 a.m. (GMT +8) – 6 Reports No. 6: 5.5 Iglesia Circle, 119 km southeast of Valínar, Provincia de Huasco, Atacama, Chile, Jan 27, 2021 5:00 pm (GMT -3) – 5 Reports # 7: 2.6 km 10.4 km NW of Granada, Andalusia, Spain, Jan 28, 2021 12:43 a.m. (GMT +1) – 4 Reports # 8: Earthquake 2.8 W, 9.6 km west of New Delhi , India, Jan 28, 2021 9:17 a.m. (GMT +5: 30) – Two Reports No. 9: 3.7 Makassar Strait earthquake, 33 km south of Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, January 28, 2021 2:43 a.m. (GMT +8) – 2 Reports # 10: 2.3 earthquake 3.8 km northwest Alma de Murcia, Spain, Jan 27, 2021 6:39 pm (GMT +1) – Two reports # 11: Earthquake 2.4 23 km west of Muratpaşa, Antalya, Turkey, January 27, 2021 10:52 pm (GMT + 3) – Two reports # 12: 2.2 earthquake 7.3 km northwest from Sindelfingen, Germany, Jan 28, 2021 12:36 pm (GMT +1) – Two reports # 13: 5.1 North Pacific earthquake, 120 km south Kotepec, Guatemala, Jan 28, 2021 4:38 am (GMT -6) – 2 reports

Number of earthquakes and energy emitted versus time

Earthquake count and energy emitted versus magnitude

Earthquake magnitude and energy emitted versus time

Previous News Just 24 minutes ago, a 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck near Huanoni, Pantaleon d’Alense, Oruro, Bolivia. The tremor was recorded early on Thursday morning January 28, 2021 at 4:21 am local time, at a depth of 255.5 kilometers below the surface. Read every 3.5 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale near Prividza, Ukrus Prevedza, Trencin, Slovakia, reported just 7 minutes ago by the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), which is one of the main international agencies monitoring seismic activity all over the world. The earthquake occurred 10 kilometers below the epicenter on the morning of Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 9:16 am local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and refine their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. … Read all A 4.4-magnitude earthquake near Azna, Ostan-Lorestan, Iran, was reported just 21 minutes ago by the Iranian Seismological Center (IRSC), which is the main national agency monitoring seismic activity in Iran. The earthquake occurred 10 kilometers below the epicenter on the morning of Thursday January 28, 2021 at 10:44 AM local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and refine their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. … Read all A 5.0-magnitude earthquake occurred just 13 minutes ago 30 kilometers southwest of Taitung, Taiwan, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismic Center (EMSC). … Read all first visit our site? If you haven’t already, download the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the fastest online seismic alerts: Android | IOS

