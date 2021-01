Rumor: San Jose Earthquakes to sign Miguel Line?

An interesting rumor about the transmission of the San Jose Earthquakes has appeared in recent days, but recent development may put it on ice.

Team Earthquakes reportedly made a transfer offer to defender Miguel Line from Team Monterrey in the Liga MX League, according to ESPN on Monday. Details of the show have not been reported, but Layún, the 32-year-old who can play both wings, will be the biggest signature yet of Matias Almeyda’s era.

However, while the rumors have been circulating for several days, and team general manager Jesse Fioranelli last week sparking more upcoming moves, including something to address the earthquake defense, local reporter Carlos Ramirez tweeted on Wednesday that the deal appears to be over, with Monterrey end discussions.

According to the sources, rayados withdrew from negotiations with SJEarthquakes in favor of Miguel Layun.

Arguably the Mexican international was the biggest goal in the Almeida era.

It is unclear if there will be a chance to restart the talks.

– Carlos M Ramirez (Tomapapa) January 27, 2021

Lin had one of the most interesting career paths of his generation. The original Mexican player started playing with his local club, Veracruz, in 2007 before moving to Italian club Atalanta in 2009. But that didn’t work, so he seriously revived his career with Club America, where he played more than 100 games in four matches. Years and winning two Liga MX titles, with the break in the Mexican national team.

In 2015, Lane took the unusual step of going to England, where he played for Watford in both the Championship and the Premier League. Then he went to the Portuguese giants Porto, and stopped in Spain with Seville and Villarreal before returning to Mexico to play with Monterrey in 2019.

In addition to his two titles with America, Lyon won a league title with Porto and a hat-trick in 2019 with Monterrey, including the CONCACAF Champions League.

He is of an advanced age, but Layún has extensive experience and is good at both defense and attack. I think it was taken for a long time and moving too much might have obscured its effect, but it was very good. He’s had occasional injury problems, which is a potential concern, along with his age.

However, it is unclear if Monterrey halted negotiations as a mere ploy to lobby or if the chance of reaching an agreement was truly dead. If so, earthquakes will have to move to the next transmission target, but we will see what happens in this matter and any other transmission rumors moving forward.

