Veteran MLB reporter Mel Antonin dies after COVID-19 match





Veteran Baseball reporter and analyst Mel Antonin lost on Saturday. (Photo by Ron Vesely / MLB via Getty Images)

Long-running baseball writer Mel Antonen passed away Saturday at the age of 64.

Antonin announced in June that he had contracted COVID-19 in addition to being diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease that had infected his liver with phagocytosis.

Antonin wrote on June 25: “Illness and virus were a punitive binary, which I suppose was very similar to the attack on the Yankees in 1927 with Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig.”

Radio MLB Network and USA Today confirmed his death on Sunday.

Antonin has covered some of baseball’s biggest stories

Antonin recently worked for the MASN Mid-Atlantic Sports Report and as an analyst for MLB Network Radio. He worked for 24 years covering baseball for USA Today starting in 1986, reporting on some of the game’s biggest moments including the 1989 World Championship earthquake, the Iron Man streak from Cal Ripken, and the Sammy Sosa-Mark McGwire home race in the year. 1998.

He has covered three USA Today Olympics, including a report on Tonya Harding’s figure skating scandal.

“Baseball park on my mind is home.”

Antonin also wrote for Sports Illustrated before turning his focus to broadcasting with MASN and MLB Network Radio later in his career. He spoke about his love for baseball during his 2017 entry into the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame.

“I love baseball because it always brings me home,” Antonin said. “The baseball park on my mind is a home. It doesn’t matter if it’s next to a cornfield, as it is in Lake Norden, or if it’s next to a roaring subway, in New York.”

Antonin survived his wife Lisa Neb and his 14-year-old son Emmett.

The world of baseball and the sports media remembered him fondly on Sunday.

We are saddened by the death of longtime baseball reporter Mel Antonen, who has been a staple of the national press for many years.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/ZcQxwCdFDm

Washington Nationals January 31, 2021

Mel was among the finest people of any press fund he had ever honored; We were very lucky anytime he was. I will miss him. https://t.co/87VGl0NxFR

– Susan Slosser (@susanslusser) January 31, 2021

Mel Antonin will be remembered by his colleagues and peers as someone who was tirelessly upbeat and kind. He was always looking for the good in people and the bright side of the story. This work can be ridiculous at times, and it was rare in that respect. Rest in peace my friend. https://t.co/ofXk06la9f

– Jerry Krasnick (@jcrasnick) January 31, 2021

More from Yahoo Sports:







