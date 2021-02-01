Connect with us

4,000 people were arrested across Russia in support of Navalny

More than 4,000 people have been arrested in protests across towns and villages across Russia, demanding the release of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Moscow security forces closed parts of the city center, closed metro stations and ordered businesses to be closed. Navalny was arrested earlier this month when he returned from Germany while recovering from the poisoning of nerve agents. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .

