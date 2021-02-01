Global Earthquake Report for Monday 1 February 2021 / VolcanoDiscovery





Mon, Feb 1, 2021 05:20

05:20 am | By: EARTHQUAKEMONITOR

Global earthquakes exceeding 3 magnitude in the past 24 hours on February 1, 2021

Summary: 3 earthquakes 5.0+, 28 earthquakes 4.0+, 111 earthquakes 3.0+, 172 earthquakes 2.0+ (total of 314) This report is updated hourly. Grade 5 +: 3 earthquakes, 4+: 28 earthquakes, score 3+: 111 earthquakes, grade 2 +: 172 earthquakes No earthquakes of magnitude 6 or higher Estimated total seismic energy: 4.5 x 1013 joules (12.5 GWh, i.e. Equivalent to 10,797 tons of TNT or 0.7 atomic bombs!) Learn more 10 largest earthquakes in the world (past 24 hours): # 1: 5.6 Aru Sea earthquake, 59 km west of Pulau Ujir Island, Maluku, Indonesia, Jan 31, 2021 6:44 p.m. (GMT +9) # 2: 5.6 Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo, Guyana, 139 km east of Boa Vista, Brazil, Jan 31, 2021 3:05 pm (GMT -4) # 3: 5.1 North Ocean earthquake Pacific, Northern Mariana Islands, Feb 1, 2021 1:51 AM (GMT +10) # 4: 4.9 Aru Sea earthquake, 69 km west of Pulau Ujir Island, Maluku, Indonesia, Jan 31, 2021 6:28 PM (GMT +9) # 5: 4.9 Departamento de Pocito earthquake, 42 km southwest of Chimbas, San Juan, Argentina, Jan 31, 2021 8:20 pm (GMT -3) # 6: 4.7 quarters ke Xinjiang, 94 km southeast of Druzhba, Alakol District, Almaty Oblysy Kazakhstan, January 31, 2021 10:40 PM (GMT +8) # 7: 4.7 earthquake 107 km north of Minab, Hormuzgan, Iran, Jan 31, 2021 7:34 pm (GMT +3: 30) # 8: 4.7 earthquake of 155 km southwest of Bam, Kerman, Iran, February 1, 2021 1:36 am (GMT +3: 30) # 9: 4.6 74 km northwestern Polwewali, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Jan 31, 2021 8:13 pm (GMT +8) # 10: 4.6 South Pacific earthquake, New Zealand, February 1, 2021 1 : 12 p.m. (GMT +13) earthquakes reported. Felt: # 1: 5.6 Upper Tacto Earthquake – Upper Esecuipo Region, Guyana, 139 km east of Boa Vista, Brazil, Jan 31, 2021 3:05 PM (GMT -4) – 222 Reports No. 2: 2.7 North Atlantic earthquake, 23 km southwest of Lesapon, Portugal, January 31, 2021 11:44 am (GMT +0) – 39 Report No. 3: 4.9 Departamento de Pocito earthquake, 42 km southwest of Chimbas, San Juan, Argentina, Jan 31, 2021 8:20 PM (GMT -3) – 10 Reports # 4: 3.3 Earthquake 30 km north of Almeria, Andalusia, Spain, Jan 31, 2021 8:02 pm (GMT +1) – 9 reports # 5: 3.3 Colossa County Earthquake, 27 miles south of St of Chico, Butte County, Calif ornia, USA Jan 31, 2021 1:20 am (GMT -8) – 8 Reports # 6: 2.5 Parinas earthquake, 28 km north of Barinas, Venezuela Jan 31, 2021 2:43 pm (GMT -4) – 8 reports Number 7: 4.6 earthquake 74 km northwest of Bolewali, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Jan 31, 2021 8:13 pm (GMT +8) – 7 Reports # 8: 2.6 earthquake 11 km North Midland, Texas, USA, 31 January 2021 8:45 p.m. (GMT -6) – 4 Reports # 9: 4.4 South Pacific earthquake January 31, 2021 8:59 pm (GMT +12) – 3 reports # 10: 3.0 Cotacachi Canton earthquake, 30 km west of Ibarra, Provincia de Empapura, Ecuador, January 31, 2021 4:47 AM (GMT -5) – 3 Reports No. 11: 3.7 East Mediterranean earthquake, 32 km east of Karpathos, Dodecanese, Southern Aegean, Greece, January 31, 2021 4: 20 p.m. (GMT +2) – Two reports No. 12: 3.0 earthquake 7.1 km southwest of Kisivo, Kichevu, Kisivo and Macedonia Jan 31, 2021 11:24 a.m. (GMT +1) – Two reports No. 13: 2.8 Mavrovo and Rostosa earthquake, 19 km south West Gostivar, Macedonia, Jan 31, 2021 2:46 pm (Pt GMT + 1) – Two Reports No. 14: 4.3 North Pacific Earthquake, 30 km east of Sea Island Abu Blanco Island, Costa Rica, Jan 31, 2021 4:30 pm (GMT -6) – Two reports

Number of earthquakes and energy emitted versus time

Earthquake count and energy emitted versus magnitude

Earthquake magnitude and energy emitted versus time

Previous News A 3.4-magnitude earthquake was reported near El Centro, Imperial County, California, USA, just 8 minutes ago by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the main international and national agency that monitors seismic activity in the United States. . The earthquake occurred at a depth of 7.1 miles below the epicenter on the evening of Sunday January 31, 2021 at 8:18 PM local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and refine their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. … Read all A 4.2-magnitude earthquake occurred on the evening of Sunday January 31, 2021 at 8:13 pm local time near Villaflores, Chiapas, Mexico, according to the Mexican National Seismic Service (SSN). … Read all the summary: 4 earthquakes 5.0+, 28 earthquakes 4.0+, 112 earthquakes 3.0+, 184 earthquakes 2.0+ (328 total) … Read all earthquakes detected near: Bardarponga (8 earthquakes between Mag 0.1- 2.8), Claire Lake (15 earthquakes between Mag 0.2-1.3), Koso (5 earthquakes between Mag 0.6-1.1), Koykocha (1 Mag 3.0 earthquake), Eldi (4 earthquakes between Mag 0.7-1.4), Etna (5 earthquakes between Mag. Mag 1.2- 1.9) … Read all First visit to our site? If you haven’t already, download the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the fastest online seismic alerts: Android | IOS

