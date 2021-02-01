The Red Cross mobilizes the efforts of earthquake victims





Red Cross rallies for earthquake victims Credit: Pixabay

RED CROSS mobilizes to help earthquake victims in Granada, Spain.

The Spanish Red Cross has been mobilized to help Granada residents who have been affected by a recent series of earthquakes. Red Cross teams are able to provide a “prompt and effective response” and have extensive knowledge and experience in dealing with disasters.

Since the series of earthquakes began in Granada, the Red Cross has remained on alert and coordinated with local agencies to be ready to provide immediate assistance when needed.

The Spanish Red Cross was activated on Saturday in the town of Maracena in Granada in coordination with the city council. They managed to help five families whose homes were damaged by the earthquakes. The families needed temporary housing and he was able to equip 30 beds. They were also able to help beat the cold and provided a total of 60 blankets.

María del Sol Useda of Granada’s Psychosocial Response Team explained what kind of emotional support the team can provide. She said: “The key is to provide people with emotional support that allows them to obtain the tools necessary to normalize their emotions and successfully face the crisis situation they are going through, related to continuous seismic movements.”

