Aung San Suu Kyi was arrested in a military coup in Myanmar





Myanmar’s armed forces have taken power and declared a state of emergency, arresting the elected head of Aung San Suu Kyi and other key members of his ruling party. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

The military said it took the purchase because it was called vote fraud in last November’s election, which Suu Kyi’s party won. World leaders have expressed anger at the coup, threatening sanctions with US President Joe Biden and pledging to defend democracy around the world. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source