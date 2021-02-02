Earthquake information: Mag average. 4.3 Earthquake – Manica Province, 69 km east of Chipping, Manicaland, Zimbabwe, Monday, Feb 1, 2021, 6:55 pm (GMT +2)





An average earthquake of 4.3 magnitude at a depth of 10 km

Feb 1 17:07 UTC: First to report: CGS 12 minutes later.

Monday Update, February 1, 2021, 17:12

An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale strikes 69 kilometers east of Chipping, Zimbabwe, early in the evening.

4.3 Earthquake 2021-02-01 18:55:31 SAST (GMT + 02: 00)

The CGS reported a 4.3 magnitude earthquake in Zimbabwe near Chipinge, Manicaland, just 17 minutes ago. The earthquake struck early in the evening of Monday, February 1, 2021 at 6:55 pm local time at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and refine their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. Cities or cities near the epicenter where the earthquake may have occurred felt extremely weak shaking including Chipinge (No. 18900) located 69 km from the epicenter. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these changes change and follow up if other important earthquake news becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

If you are or have been in this area during an earthquake, help others post your feedback and submit a quick report here.

Download the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the fastest online seismic alerts: Android | Earthquake data:

I felt this earthquake

I didn’t feel it

Date and time: February 1, 2021 16:55:31 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: Monday, February 1, 2021 6:55 PM (GMT +2) Size: 4.3 Depth: 10.0 km Latitude / longitude of epicenter: 20.249 ° S / 33.286 ° E (Manica County, Zimbabwe) Nearby towns and cities: 69 km (43 mi) east of Chipping (Manicaland) (Population: 18,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 128 km (79 mi) south of Chimoio (Manica, Mozambique) (pop: 256900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 156 km (97 mi) south of Motari (Manicaland) (population: 184,200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 168 km (105 mi) west of Beira (Sofala, Mozambique) (pop: 530,600) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 191 km (118 mi) ENE of Chiredzi (Masvingo) (population: 28,200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 227 km (141 mi) SSE of Rusape (Manicaland) (pop: 29300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 258 km (160 miles) east of Masvingo (Population: 76,300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 293 km (182 mi) south of Marondera (Mashonaland East) (Population: 57,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 357 km (222 miles) SOUTH HARARE (Population: 1,542,800) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 491 km (305 miles) east of Bulawayo (pop: 699,400) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! akes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: cloudy clouds 26.1 ° C (79 ° F), humidity: 90%, winds: 2 m / s (3 knots) of NE Primary data source: CGS (Council for Geoscience, South African National Seismograph) (Network) Rated outgoing energy: 1.8 x 1011 joules (49.4 MWh, equivalent to 42.5 tons of TNT) more information

[show map]

[smaller] [bigger]

If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and provide a short “felt it” report! Other users would love to hear about it and also if you don’t feel an earthquake despite your presence in the area please report it! Your contribution is also valuable to seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or the map to indicate where you are during an earthquake. Thank you! Data of the same earthquake has been reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

MagnitudeDepthLocationSourceM 4.310 km South Africa, Mozambique CGSM 4.340 km MOZAMBIQUEEMSCM 4.310 km35 Km E of Chipinge, Zimbabwe, Mozambique USGSM 4.010 km Mozambique GFZ User reports on this earthquake (2)

Contribution: Leave a comment if you find a specific report interesting or want to add to it. Mark as inappropriate, tag useful or interesting, post your user report!

Chipingei city (124.3 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 15-20 seconds: I was sitting on the sofa and the floor below was shaking and I felt the house about to fall.

365.1 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / No hair

Try our free app!

Previous earthquakes in the same area since 1900

Tip: Click on the date / time to show the most recent first

UTC date / time

| Mag |

Depth

|

Omar

|

distance

| details

February 22, 2006 22:19

| 7.0 |

11 km / 6.8 miles

|

15 years ago

|

123km / 77mi

| Mozambique

May 10, 1951 09:18

| 6.1 |

25 km / 16 miles

|

70 years ago

|

41 km / 25 miles

| Mozambique

March 19, 1951 9:29

| 6.0 |

15 km / 9.3 miles

|

70 years ago

|

179 km / 111 miles

| Mozambique

August 20, 2013 19:16

| 5.9 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

7 years ago

|

127km / 79mi

| Mozambique

February 23, 2006 01:23

| 5.7 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

15 years ago

|

127km / 79mi

| Mozambique

December 22, 2018 05:37

| 5.6 |

unknown

|

two years ago

|

72km / 45mi

| Zimbabwe

March 15, 2006 14:19

| 5.6 |

7 km / 4.3 miles

|

15 years ago

|

105 km / 66 miles

| Mozambique

June 24, 2017 02:37

| 5.5 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

since 4 years

|

142 km / 88 miles

| Mozambique

February 22, 2006 22:26

| 5.4 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

15 years ago

|

107 km / 67 miles

| Mozambique

February 23, 2006 02:22

| 5.3 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

15 years ago

|

132km / 82mi

| Mozambique

View all

November 29, 2007 02:59

| 5.2 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

13 years ago

|

102 km / 63 miles

| Mozambique

April 14, 2006 18:41

| 5.2 |

26 km / 16 miles

|

15 years ago

|

135 km / 84 miles

| Mozambique

March 22, 2006 11:35

| 5.2 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

15 years ago

|

122 km / 76 miles

| Mozambique

February 03, 2008 11:12

| 5.1 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

13 years ago

|

121 km / 75 miles

| Mozambique

November 20, 2006 20:16

| 5.1 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

14 years ago

|

100 km / 62 miles

| Mozambique

March 15, 2006 11:52

| 5.1 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

15 years ago

|

107 km / 67 miles

| Mozambique

February 23, 2006 21:32

| 5.1 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

15 years ago

|

121 km / 75 miles

| Mozambique

November 03, 1990 00:31

| 5.1 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

30 years ago

|

123km / 77mi

| Mozambique

August 23, 2006 00:53

| 5.0 |

20 km / 13 miles

|

14 years ago

|

114 km / 71 miles

| Mozambique

June 30, 2006 1:07

| 5.0 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

15 years ago

|

96 km / 60 miles

| Mozambique

November 20, 2019 18:43

| 4.3 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

1 year ago 11 weeks ago

|

43 km / 27 miles

| 108 km southeast of Chimanimani, Zimbabwe (Mozambique)

January 08, 2021 01:55

| 3.3 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

4 weeks ago

|

58km / 36mi

| South Africa region, Mozambique

Tip: Click Mag for a larger view first

UTC date / time

| Mag |

Depth

|

Omar

|

distance

| details

January 08, 2021 01:55

| 3.3 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

4 weeks ago

|

58km / 36mi

| South Africa region, Mozambique

November 20, 2019 18:43

| 4.3 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

1 year ago 11 weeks ago

|

43 km / 27 miles

| 108 km southeast of Chimanimani, Zimbabwe (Mozambique)

December 22, 2018 05:37

| 5.6 |

unknown

|

two years ago

|

72km / 45mi

| Zimbabwe

June 24, 2017 02:37

| 5.5 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

since 4 years

|

142 km / 88 miles

| Mozambique

August 20, 2013 19:16

| 5.9 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

7 years ago

|

127km / 79mi

| Mozambique

February 03, 2008 11:12

| 5.1 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

13 years ago

|

121 km / 75 miles

| Mozambique

November 29, 2007 02:59

| 5.2 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

13 years ago

|

102 km / 63 miles

| Mozambique

November 20, 2006 20:16

| 5.1 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

14 years ago

|

100 km / 62 miles

| Mozambique

August 23, 2006 00:53

| 5.0 |

20 km / 13 miles

|

14 years ago

|

114 km / 71 miles

| Mozambique

June 30, 2006 1:07

| 5.0 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

15 years ago

|

96 km / 60 miles

| Mozambique

View all

April 14, 2006 18:41

| 5.2 |

26 km / 16 miles

|

15 years ago

|

135 km / 84 miles

| Mozambique

March 22, 2006 11:35

| 5.2 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

15 years ago

|

122 km / 76 miles

| Mozambique

March 15, 2006 14:19

| 5.6 |

7 km / 4.3 miles

|

15 years ago

|

105 km / 66 miles

| Mozambique

March 15, 2006 11:52

| 5.1 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

15 years ago

|

107 km / 67 miles

| Mozambique

February 23, 2006 21:32

| 5.1 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

15 years ago

|

121 km / 75 miles

| Mozambique

February 23, 2006 02:22

| 5.3 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

15 years ago

|

132km / 82mi

| Mozambique

February 23, 2006 01:23

| 5.7 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

15 years ago

|

127km / 79mi

| Mozambique

February 22, 2006 22:26

| 5.4 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

15 years ago

|

107 km / 67 miles

| Mozambique

February 22, 2006 22:19

| 7.0 |

11 km / 6.8 miles

|

15 years ago

|

123km / 77mi

| Mozambique

November 03, 1990 00:31

| 5.1 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

30 years ago

|

123km / 77mi

| Mozambique

May 10, 1951 09:18

| 6.1 |

25 km / 16 miles

|

70 years ago

|

41 km / 25 miles

| Mozambique

March 19, 1951 9:29

| 6.0 |

15 km / 9.3 miles

|

70 years ago

|

179 km / 111 miles

| Mozambique map of previous earthquakes

Try our free app!

First visit to our site? If you haven’t already, download the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the fastest online seismic alerts: Android | IOS

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]rnetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos