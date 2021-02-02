Dustin Diamond “Bell by the Bell” star died at the age of 44





Dustin Diamond, who played Screech in the popular 1990s comedy “Saved by the Bell,” died Monday after being diagnosed with cancer, according to Roger Paul’s director of Diamond. He was 44 years old. Diamond shared news of his cancer diagnosis last month. At the time, his manager said his client’s health was “serious” and he was undergoing further testing at a Diamond hospital in Florida. He had undergone chemotherapy a few days earlier. An actor and comedian, Diamond found fame in playing the “Saved by the Bell” franchise for more than a decade playing Samuel “Screech” Powers. The teen series Peacock streaming service was reinvented recently with some original stars, but not Diamond. He sparked controversy in 2009 with his book “Behind the Bell,” in which Diamond shared stories about the filming of some of his accounts that were less than flattering to his coasts. He also had some legal issues and served a three-month prison sentence in 2014 for stabbing a man at a bar in Wisconsin. The actor has appeared on several reality shows over the years, including “Celebrity Fit Club”, “Celebrity Boxing 2” and “Celebrity Championship Wrestling”. In 2018, “Zack Morris Is Trash” appeared as a funny or dying character in the “Saved by the Bell” series. #CNN #New.



