We talk to activists at the HS2 underground protest in London





Campaigns against the HS2 railway plan are preparing to spend the sixth night in underground tunnels in central London, denouncing the release efforts as dangerous.

Environmental activists, veteran activists known as Swampy, have dug tunnels under a garden plaza near London's Euston station to protect the green space. The HS2 Rebellion team says the planned route will destroy old forests and force more and more people from their homes and businesses to demand the cancellation of the entire scheme.



