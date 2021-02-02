



Thousands of people from Moscow and Russia took to the streets on Sunday to witness the toughest show of strength the country has seen in recent years. Protesters from across the country rallied in support of opposition leader Alexey Navalny, who has been arrested for the second weekend in a row, to help with Russian authorities since mid-January. More than 5,000 people were arrested in at least 85 cities in late Sunday, according to an independent OVD-Info control group. Since 2011, more than 1,600 people have been arrested in Moscow, the capital, including Navalny's wife Yulia. even then they were released. Navalny himself is behind the bars shortly after arriving in Moscow on January 17th. A longtime Russian dissident spent previous months in Germany, where Novicho was recovering from being poisoned by a powerful nerve agent. Navalny has accused the Russian government and President Vladimir Putin of trying to assassinate him, a complaint the Kremlin has repeatedly denied. A joint investigation by CNN and the Bellingcat investigation team last month implicated the FSB in Navalny poisoning in August, and how an elite agency unit tracked Navalny's team throughout their journey to Siberia, eventually Navalny fell ill with soldiers -novicho ruined. Russia has refused to take part in the case.



